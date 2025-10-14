Former Aberdeenshire oil and gas worker targeting £4m turnover for woodwork firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Former Aberdeenshire oil and gas worker targeting £4m turnover for woodwork firm

Guy Phillips has described his company as "one that's prepared to take a risk".

By Kelly Wilson
Guy Phillips, co founder of Highland Heritage Woodworks. Image: Scottish Enterprise
A former Aberdeenshire oil and gas worker who swapped the offshore industry for sawmilling now has £4 million turnover in sight.

Guy Phillips started Highland Heritage Woodworks four years ago alongside Armands Balams.

Since then the duo, based at Dunecht Estate, have grown to a 12-strong team.

Highland Heritage Woodworks is also on track to hit £2m turnover by the end of the year, with Guy targeting £4m by the end of 2026.

Highland Heritage Woodworks ‘strength to strength’

The woodwork company provides sustainable timber to the construction industry alongside bespoke master carpentry.

The past 14 months have seen Highland Heritage Woodworks “work in secret” on one of its biggest contracts to date.

The company has been making wooden bus shelters, using Douglas fir timber, to be rolled out across Basildon by Essex County Council.

Highland Heritage Woodworks supplied the timber for the bus shelters. Image: Highland Heritage Woodworks

For Guy it’s been a strong year of growth for his business which he describes as going from “strength to strength”.

The 52-year-old said: “All of the investment we’ve made has now allowed us to be in a position to take on a really, really big contract like this.

“There’s nothing really that we’re not prepared to take on really.

“We’re the sawmiller and the carpenter, and are able to take the customer, directly into the forest.

“The company is going from strength to strength.

“We are looking to reach £2 million turnover by the end of the year.

“If you take bus shelters that could easily be two to four million additional revenue next year.

“It’s really quite significant. We could be doubling turnover in 2026.”

Agile and innovative

Highland Heritage Woodworks is based in Dunecht Estate.

It has more than doubled headcount in the past 12 months with a target of increasing employee numbers to 20 by 2027.

Earlier this year the firm spent £250,000 adapting its premises, installing new equipment and creating a customised sawmill.

Some of the Highlands Heritage Woodworks team. Image: Highland Heritage Woodworks

The repurposed sawmill facility runs on a biomass boiler system.

Guy said: “It’s certainly been tough.

“There’s been an awful lot of exceptionally hard work by all of the team.

“I don’t think there’s been a day of downtime where we’ve been wondering, what’s the next thing that we need to do?

“We’ve got a huge backlog of real high quality products and projects.

“The sawmill’s working at a much greater capacity than it was.

“We’re agile, we’re innovative, we’re prepared to take a risk. And we really value those kind of business relationships that we’ve worked really hard to garner.

“There’s an awful lot happening at the company just now.”

