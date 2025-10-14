Former Aberdeenshire oil and gas worker targeting £4m turnover for woodwork firm

A former Aberdeenshire oil and gas worker who swapped the offshore industry for sawmilling now has £4 million turnover in sight.

Guy Phillips started Highland Heritage Woodworks four years ago alongside Armands Balams.

Since then the duo, based at Dunecht Estate, have grown to a 12-strong team.

Highland Heritage Woodworks is also on track to hit £2m turnover by the end of the year, with Guy targeting £4m by the end of 2026.

Highland Heritage Woodworks ‘strength to strength’

The woodwork company provides sustainable timber to the construction industry alongside bespoke master carpentry.

The past 14 months have seen Highland Heritage Woodworks “work in secret” on one of its biggest contracts to date.

The company has been making wooden bus shelters, using Douglas fir timber, to be rolled out across Basildon by Essex County Council.

For Guy it’s been a strong year of growth for his business which he describes as going from “strength to strength”.

The 52-year-old said: “All of the investment we’ve made has now allowed us to be in a position to take on a really, really big contract like this.

“There’s nothing really that we’re not prepared to take on really.

“We’re the sawmiller and the carpenter, and are able to take the customer, directly into the forest.

“The company is going from strength to strength.

“We are looking to reach £2 million turnover by the end of the year.

“If you take bus shelters that could easily be two to four million additional revenue next year.

“It’s really quite significant. We could be doubling turnover in 2026.”

Agile and innovative

Highland Heritage Woodworks is based in Dunecht Estate.

It has more than doubled headcount in the past 12 months with a target of increasing employee numbers to 20 by 2027.

Earlier this year the firm spent £250,000 adapting its premises, installing new equipment and creating a customised sawmill.

The repurposed sawmill facility runs on a biomass boiler system.

Guy said: “It’s certainly been tough.

“There’s been an awful lot of exceptionally hard work by all of the team.

“I don’t think there’s been a day of downtime where we’ve been wondering, what’s the next thing that we need to do?

“We’ve got a huge backlog of real high quality products and projects.

“The sawmill’s working at a much greater capacity than it was.

“We’re agile, we’re innovative, we’re prepared to take a risk. And we really value those kind of business relationships that we’ve worked really hard to garner.

“There’s an awful lot happening at the company just now.”