Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen’s Neo Energy sees profits squeezed as revenues fall

Neo Energy completed a merger with Repsol's North Sea operations over summer.

By Liza Hamilton
Neo Next Energy is based in the Silver Fin Building on Aberdeen's Union Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Neo Next Energy is based in the Silver Fin Building on Aberdeen's Union Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Major North Sea operator Neo Energy has reported a sharp fall in profits.

According to newly published accounts at Companies House, revenue was £1.48 billion last year, down 34% from 2023.

Meanwhile, pre-tax profit fell 87% to £120 million. This was due to lower gas prices and slightly less production.

In 2023, the firm’s revenue was £2.24bn, leading to a pre-tax profit of £949m.

Neo revenue and profits drop

Annual production of oil and gas fell to 250 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in 2024, down from 276 million boe in 2023.

Roughly half the production was oil and half was gas.

Neo has am 18.01& stake in the Culzean gas and condensate field in the central North Sea.
Neo has an 18% stake in the Culzean gas and condensate field in the central North Sea. Image: TotalEnergies

Operations remained busy in 2024, with work continuing at Penguins, Affleck and Murlach.

First production from Affleck came in January 2025, and from Penguins in February 2025. Exploration at Gilderoy also found commercial oil.

Director and chairman John Knight said the group’s strategy is to build a leading oil and gas producer in the UK continental shelf through “operational excellence”.

“A combination of organic and inorganic growth, underpinned by a culture of continual improvement,” Mr Knight said in his report.

“Operational excellence is vital to unlocking the value we see in assets and provides the opportunity to maximise potential, and drive profitability and sustainable returns.

“We seek to achieve a significant level of organic growth by examining field life extension opportunities via a combination of enhanced hydrocarbon recovery, in-field drilling, development of near-field resources and near-field exploration.”

Neo to target strategic acquisitions

Mr Knight said the company remains focused on high-quality, long-life production and development assets in the UK continental shelf.

Golden Eagle platform.
Neo Energy holds stakes in several North Sea assets, including CNOOC's Golden Eagle platform. Image: CNOOC

He added: “We target strategic acquisition opportunities that are value-accretive and complement our portfolio.”

Neo Energy employs more than 200 staff. Another 300 suppliers support its operations –  90% of them local, highlighting the company’s importance to Aberdeen.

The company merged with Repsol’s UK North Sea operations in summer 2025 to form Neo Next Energy. Its headquarters are based in Aberdeen’s Silver Fin Building on Union Street.

Neo Next is now one of the largest producers on the UK continental shelf, with expected 2025 production of 130,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

 

