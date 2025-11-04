Applecross Inn owner forced to pay to house staff to keep business open amid housing shortage

The owner of Applecross Inn has revealed she has been forced to pay for accommodation for three staff in order to keep her business running.

Judith Fish has been at the helm of Applecross Inn for more than 35 years and says she has “seen it all”.

The owner of the property, which has seven en suite guest rooms, said any staff she takes on she must also consider sorting accommodation for.

Applecross Inn currently shuts for a day and a half each week.

And, due to staff shortages combined with rising costs, the 69-year-old also said she will never be able to open seven days a week again.

Holiday homes and retirees means youngsters are left with ‘no place to go’

Judith feels the peninsula being “virtually half” short-term lets and holiday homes is driving working people away.

She has seen a rise in new business owners in the area, which means more employment opportunities, but is more worried about the housing situation.

Judith told The P&J: “There are a lot of lovely new businesses here, there’s a gallery, a gift shop, interior design and more.

“They all worked at the inn when they were growing up, so it’s nice that they’ve all managed to open their own thing.

“It means everybody here of working age is employed, and flat out.

“So if people come from elsewhere to work here, then they need somewhere to live.

“These young people that run their own businesses are also looking for accommodation, and can’t get something of their own.

“The young people of Applecross can’t stay here without housing. They’ll only live with their parents for so long before they need their own space.

“We have to run three staff houses, and that comes at a cost to me and the business obviously.”

‘We have a year-long season now’

Judith said Applecross now sees plenty of visitors all-year round, which has added pressure for businesses.

However, she is happy as it means she is able to offer her staff full-time work, rather than seasonal.

She said: “The seasons are much longer now, and are still growing.

“That helps for when you go looking for staff, as you can hang onto them and just offer a longer holiday in winter.

“But again, it comes back to, they need a place to live all-year round if they are here all-year round.

“We have to close a day and a half a week, because we have staff who do have to travel.

“Also, around Christmas, people who are staying here want to go home to their families.

“We’re not really geared up for it.”

Judith said accommodation in the area is “absolutely critical”, and is looking forward to seeing 16 new affordable homes being built on Applecross Estate.

However, she said conversations for these homes were first had a quarter of a century ago.

She added: “I have tried to work with Applecross Trust, but they also have a lot to deal with themselves.

“We’re still a couple of years away from these affordable houses being up and running, but they’re so critical.

“Applecross needs them for its future. For the school, shops, healthcare for the 100-odd who are over 65.”