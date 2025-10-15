Aberdeen’s Wood Group chief executive to step down following shareholder meeting on takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Wood Group chief executive to step down following shareholder meeting on takeover

Shareholders will meet next month to consider Sidara’s £216 million offer for the business.

By Kelly Wilson
Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin.
Wood Group chief executive Ken Gilmartin will step down following the upcoming shareholder vote on the proposed takeover of the Aberdeen engineering giant by Sidara.

Shareholders will meet next month to consider Sidara’s £216 million offer for the business — worth 30p per share — as the long-running takeover saga nears its conclusion.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, Wood confirmed that Mr Gilmartin has told the board of his intention to step down as chief executive and director once the shareholder vote has taken place.

Iain Torrens, currently the group’s interim group chief financial officer (CFO), will take on the role of CEO with effect from Mr Gilmartin’s departure.

‘Very challenging period’

Mr Gilmartin joined Wood in August 2021 after 15 years with Dallas-headquartered engineering firm Jacobs.

In June 2022 he was appointed CEO replacing Robin Watson.

Roy Franklin, Wood chairman said: “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Iain as Wood’s new CEO.

“Since joining the company earlier this year, he has demonstrated experience, leadership and decisiveness to guide the business through a very challenging period.

Sir Ian Wood House, Altens Industrial Estate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“The board is confident he is well-placed to lead the company into its next chapter.

“On behalf of the board and the company, I would like to wish Ken all the best for the future.”

Earlier this month Wood called an emergency shareholder meeting as it battles to avoid defaulting on its debts – a move that could derail its rescue takeover by Dubai-based Sidara.

The meeting will take place at Sir Ian Wood House in Altens next week, just days before the company must publish its long-delayed annual accounts – a key condition of the £216 million deal.

Failure to agree a “temporary disapplication” of the firm’s borrowing limits would “materially risk jeopardising” the deal, Wood warned.

‘Growth-focused future for Wood’

Last month Wood chairman Roy Franklin urged shareholders to accept the cash offer from the global engineering group.

The 30p offer represents a 62.7% premium over the last share price before suspension on 30 April 2025.

Wood’s shares have been suspended since 1 May 2025, amid heavy debt and delayed accounts.

Iain Torrens, Wood’s CFO, said: “It’s a privilege to lead Wood and our exceptional global team of over 35,000, who have remained committed to delivering for our clients through a difficult period.

“My immediate priority is delivering our full year 2024 audited accounts and half year 2025 results so we can move forward with clarity.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, Wood Group is one of the world’s leading consulting and engineering companies with 35,000 employees across 60 countries.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to support our people, drive performance, and strengthen client confidence as we shape a resilient, growth-focused future for Wood.”

The firm faces a deadline of October 31 to publish audited accounts for the year ending December 31, 2024.

Wood shareholders are scheduled to vote on November 12 on a takeover offer from Sidara.

A process is now under way to appoint a new chief financial officer, with further updates to follow on that appointment and the timing of Mr Gilmartin’s departure.

