Aberdeen’s Wood Group chief executive to step down following shareholder meeting on takeover

Wood Group chief executive Ken Gilmartin will step down following the upcoming shareholder vote on the proposed takeover of the Aberdeen engineering giant by Sidara.

Shareholders will meet next month to consider Sidara’s £216 million offer for the business — worth 30p per share — as the long-running takeover saga nears its conclusion.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, Wood confirmed that Mr Gilmartin has told the board of his intention to step down as chief executive and director once the shareholder vote has taken place.

Iain Torrens, currently the group’s interim group chief financial officer (CFO), will take on the role of CEO with effect from Mr Gilmartin’s departure.

‘Very challenging period’

Mr Gilmartin joined Wood in August 2021 after 15 years with Dallas-headquartered engineering firm Jacobs.

In June 2022 he was appointed CEO replacing Robin Watson.

Roy Franklin, Wood chairman said: “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Iain as Wood’s new CEO.

“Since joining the company earlier this year, he has demonstrated experience, leadership and decisiveness to guide the business through a very challenging period.

“The board is confident he is well-placed to lead the company into its next chapter.

“On behalf of the board and the company, I would like to wish Ken all the best for the future.”

Earlier this month Wood called an emergency shareholder meeting as it battles to avoid defaulting on its debts – a move that could derail its rescue takeover by Dubai-based Sidara.

The meeting will take place at Sir Ian Wood House in Altens next week, just days before the company must publish its long-delayed annual accounts – a key condition of the £216 million deal.

Failure to agree a “temporary disapplication” of the firm’s borrowing limits would “materially risk jeopardising” the deal, Wood warned.

‘Growth-focused future for Wood’

Last month Wood chairman Roy Franklin urged shareholders to accept the cash offer from the global engineering group.

The 30p offer represents a 62.7% premium over the last share price before suspension on 30 April 2025.

Wood’s shares have been suspended since 1 May 2025, amid heavy debt and delayed accounts.

Iain Torrens, Wood’s CFO, said: “It’s a privilege to lead Wood and our exceptional global team of over 35,000, who have remained committed to delivering for our clients through a difficult period.

“My immediate priority is delivering our full year 2024 audited accounts and half year 2025 results so we can move forward with clarity.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to support our people, drive performance, and strengthen client confidence as we shape a resilient, growth-focused future for Wood.”

The firm faces a deadline of October 31 to publish audited accounts for the year ending December 31, 2024.

Wood shareholders are scheduled to vote on November 12 on a takeover offer from Sidara.

A process is now under way to appoint a new chief financial officer, with further updates to follow on that appointment and the timing of Mr Gilmartin’s departure.