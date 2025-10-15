Losses at Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf resort pass £15 million

New accounts for Aberdeenshire’s Trump International Golf Club Scotland show it lost nearly £1 million last year.

It is the 13th consecutive year in which Trump’s Balmedie resort has reported a loss.

Since 2012, the company’s pre-tax losses total more than £15.7m.

The latest figures, for the 2024 calendar year, show a loss of £938,000, after a £1.4m deficit in 2023.

Meanwhile sales rose to record levels of £4.5m, a £730,000 increase from the previous year.

The newest accounts, signed off by Eric Trump, one of the US president’s three sons, includes the links course, boutique hotel and bar and restaurant on the Menie Estate.

‘Substantially increased sales’

In his strategic report, Eric said the company continued to invest as part of a long-term growth vision.

He said: “The company once again substantially increased sales across all revenue streams and has made further investments in the expansion of its world-class facilities as part of its long-term strategic growth.

“This includes hosting high-profile professional tournaments and events.”

The company’s administrative expenses decreased to £1.9m in 2024, £100,000 less than the previous year.

US President Donald Trump was named as a person with significant control over the company that controls the golf resort earlier this year.

For the past three years, Trump International has hosted the PGA Seniors Championship.

Eric said: “Hosting events of this magnitude significantly raises the profile of the business internationally and opens up new markets and opportunities for the business.

“The increases in tournament and market expenditure continue to deliver elevated levels of revenue.”

Resort facilities strengthened

Trump’s golf resort’s accounts showed staff costs rose by almost £300,000 to £2.6m, with staff numbers growing to 108.

In July, President Trump visited the north-east to open the “New Course” at Menie.

The new championship course is designed to complement the existing Balmedie Trump International Golf Links to create “the greatest 36 holes in golf”.

Named in honour of his mother Mary, the MacLeod Course sits adjacent to the first course.

Eric said: “The 2024 year also included the continuation of a second phase of development with the construction of another world-class championship links golf course which opened in July 2025, as part of a long-term vision for the property.

“Additional infrastructure improvements and the acquisition, restoration and conversion of several historic cottages also commenced, further strengthening the resort facilities.”

Trump resort a ‘world-class visitor destination’

Trump International Golf Club celebrated being named the best championship links course in Great Britain and Ireland by Golf Week.

Eric claimed the honour, amongst other rankings, reaffirmed its status as a “world-leading golf destination”.

He said: “Ownership remains committed to the long-term vision for the resort and confidently foresees a positive fiscal improvement in the medium and longer term.

“The New Course and launch of “The Greatest 36” in July 2025, along with the additional luxury accommodation under development further strengthens the resort’s status as a world-class visitor destination.”

Sarah Malone, Trump International, Scotland executive vice president, hailed the rising sales at the Aberdeenshire resort and Turnberry.

She said: “Trump Turnberry and Trump International Scotland saw substantial revenue growth across all income streams in 2024 and attained their highest ever annual turnovers.

“Both businesses have also benefited from major capital investments to further expand and enhance their top-world-ranked golf courses and leisure facilities.”