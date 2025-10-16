Half-finished Loch Ness holiday village goes on sale for £2.5m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Half-finished Loch Ness holiday village goes on sale for £2.5m

Buyers will have to complete 23 partially built lodges at the Highland campsite.

By Liza Hamilton
The site has been listed for sale by administrators CG Recovery. Image: Christie & Co
A partially developed holiday lodge complex near world-famous Loch Ness has been put up for sale by administrators in a distressed sale, with a guide price of £2.5 million.

The site at Drumnadrochit comprises 23 bespoke lodges in various stages of construction.

Located just southwest of Polmaily Farm, one of the lodges has residential consent, while the remaining 22 are approved for 365-day holiday use.

None of the 23 lodges are habitable. Image: Christie & Co

Photographs from property agent Christie & Co show lodges left mid-construction.

Some are internally plastered but unfinished, while others stand at stud wall and first-fix stages. None are currently habitable.

Landscaping, private gardens, roads and walkways remain incomplete.

Distressed sale for Loch Ness holiday village

The lodges are permanent structures featuring vaulted ceilings and contemporary cladding.

They are designed to attract a premium holiday market clientele once completed. There is also potential for expansion at the site.

An aerial view of the half-complete campsite holiday village. Image: Christie & Co

Jamie Keith, head of holiday parks at Christie & Co, which is handling the sale on behalf of administrators CG & Co, said: “We expect to receive a high level of interest in this site, which is located just over three miles from the iconic Loch Ness in a popular tourist destination.

“It is a sizeable scheme with 23 partially developed holiday lodges.

“Each offers a bespoke, high-specification design whilst serving as a blank canvas for internal fit-out, which a developer or operator could take full advantage of.”

Drumnadrochit is situated close to the western shoreline of Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands.

Sought after Highland location

The village is nestled in Glen Urquhart, a lush valley forming part of the Great Glen, a geological fault line that slices through the Highlands.

The site itself is 17 miles southwest of Inverness and is accessible via the A831, just a five-minute drive from the village centre and Loch Ness.

None of the lodges at the Loch Ness development are currently habitable. Image: Christie and Co

Utilities include a three-phase electrical supply (160kVA) and a drilled borehole for natural water

Mr Keith described the property as a rare chance to acquire a substantial holiday lodge scheme in a sought-after Highland location.

“The domestic holiday market has shown great resilience in recent years, and this scheme is well-placed to benefit from the consistent demand, without the uncertainty or risk of obtaining planning permission for a new scheme,” he added.

