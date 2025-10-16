Half-finished Loch Ness holiday village goes on sale for £2.5m

A partially developed holiday lodge complex near world-famous Loch Ness has been put up for sale by administrators in a distressed sale, with a guide price of £2.5 million.

The site at Drumnadrochit comprises 23 bespoke lodges in various stages of construction.

Located just southwest of Polmaily Farm, one of the lodges has residential consent, while the remaining 22 are approved for 365-day holiday use.

Photographs from property agent Christie & Co show lodges left mid-construction.

Some are internally plastered but unfinished, while others stand at stud wall and first-fix stages. None are currently habitable.

Landscaping, private gardens, roads and walkways remain incomplete.

Distressed sale for Loch Ness holiday village

The lodges are permanent structures featuring vaulted ceilings and contemporary cladding.

They are designed to attract a premium holiday market clientele once completed. There is also potential for expansion at the site.

Jamie Keith, head of holiday parks at Christie & Co, which is handling the sale on behalf of administrators CG & Co, said: “We expect to receive a high level of interest in this site, which is located just over three miles from the iconic Loch Ness in a popular tourist destination.

“It is a sizeable scheme with 23 partially developed holiday lodges.

“Each offers a bespoke, high-specification design whilst serving as a blank canvas for internal fit-out, which a developer or operator could take full advantage of.”

Drumnadrochit is situated close to the western shoreline of Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands.

Sought after Highland location

The village is nestled in Glen Urquhart, a lush valley forming part of the Great Glen, a geological fault line that slices through the Highlands.

The site itself is 17 miles southwest of Inverness and is accessible via the A831, just a five-minute drive from the village centre and Loch Ness.

Utilities include a three-phase electrical supply (160kVA) and a drilled borehole for natural water

Mr Keith described the property as a rare chance to acquire a substantial holiday lodge scheme in a sought-after Highland location.

“The domestic holiday market has shown great resilience in recent years, and this scheme is well-placed to benefit from the consistent demand, without the uncertainty or risk of obtaining planning permission for a new scheme,” he added.