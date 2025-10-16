Aberdeen recruitment firm launches pay-as-you-go access to boardroom talent

An Aberdeen recruitment firm has launched a new service allowing businesses to hire top-tier executives on a pay-as-you-go basis.

TMM Recruitment has launched TMM Executive which provides an on-demand service for chief executives, managing directors, finance directors, HR directors and other experts.

Businesses can turn to them for part-time, interim or project work.

Amanda McCulloch, TMM Executive chief executive, has described the new Leadership on Demand service as a “game changer” for the Granite City.

Flexible way of working

The Albyn Place recruiter has assembled an extensive network of business and energy industry experts who have spent decades in challenging, leadership positions.

They include former Taqa managing director Donald Taylor and human resources director Corinne Kelt, as well as seasoned local business experts Ed Morrow, Chrissie Innes, Chris Taylor, Nick Gray, Calum McGregor MBE, and Steve Johnson.

Amanda said: “Through conversations with leading figures in the business community, we became aware of a growing desire among many experienced executives to move to a more flexible way of working.

“At the same time, we recognised that many organisations would welcome access to higher-level expertise, but often assume they cannot attract talented leaders on a temporary or part-time basis.

“It became clear there was an opportunity to align these businesses with senior leaders in a mutually beneficial way.

“We believe the ‘on demand’ service will be a game-changer for businesses in Aberdeen that need advice and guidance from someone who has been there and done it all many times before.”

Popular service across the world

Known as ‘fractional executives’ in the recruitment sector, the model has been growing in popularity around the world in recent years.

The service is suitable for businesses of all sizes and stages of growth. Bespoke arrangements can be agreed to suit all parties, including part-time, fixed term, and project specific working.

The business leaders are at a stage in their careers where they want to move to part-time or portfolio working.

Donald, who has joined the TMM network after working for more than 40 years in the energy sector, said: “After a long career in operations and management, I had been thinking for some time that I would like to find a more flexible way of working.

“TMM Executive’s new service, felt like the perfect opportunity for me to do just that, while still being able to use my decommissioning, engineering and leadership experience to help a range of businesses in Aberdeen in any way I can.”

Corinne added: “In energy, there’s constant tension between skills resourcing and headcount constraints.

“Fractional executives offer timely, tailored leadership without long-term overhead.”

TMM Executive service meets needs

Amanda explained the TMM service does not simply allocate an executive to a client.

She said: “When a client outlines their requirements, we identify executives from our exclusive network who best meet those needs.

“We then present a carefully selected shortlist and facilitate constructive introductions and discussions.

“The final decision is reached by mutual agreement between the TMM executive and the hiring client.”