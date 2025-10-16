Aberdeen recruitment firm launches pay-as-you-go access to boardroom talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen recruitment firm launches pay-as-you-go access to boardroom talent

It has been described as a "game changer" for the Granite City.

By Kelly Wilson
Donald Taylor, Amanda McCulloch and Corinne Kelt. Image: True North
Donald Taylor, Amanda McCulloch and Corinne Kelt. Image: True North

An Aberdeen recruitment firm has launched a new service allowing businesses to hire top-tier executives on a pay-as-you-go basis.

TMM Recruitment has launched TMM Executive which provides an on-demand service for chief executives, managing directors, finance directors, HR directors and other experts.

Businesses can turn to them for part-time, interim or project work.

Amanda McCulloch, TMM Executive chief executive, has described the new Leadership on Demand service as a “game changer” for the Granite City.

Flexible way of working

The Albyn Place recruiter has assembled an extensive network of business and energy industry experts who have spent decades in challenging, leadership positions.

They include former Taqa managing director Donald Taylor and human resources director Corinne Kelt, as well as seasoned local business experts Ed Morrow, Chrissie Innes, Chris Taylor, Nick Gray, Calum McGregor MBE, and Steve Johnson.

Amanda said: “Through conversations with leading figures in the business community, we became aware of a growing desire among many experienced executives to move to a more flexible way of working.

Amanda McCulloch, TMM Executive chief executive. Image: TMM Recruitment

“At the same time, we recognised that many organisations would welcome access to higher-level expertise, but often assume they cannot attract talented leaders on a temporary or part-time basis.

“It became clear there was an opportunity to align these businesses with senior leaders in a mutually beneficial way.

“We believe the ‘on demand’ service will be a game-changer for businesses in Aberdeen that need advice and guidance from someone who has been there and done it all many times before.”

Popular service across the world

Known as ‘fractional executives’ in the recruitment sector, the model has been growing in popularity around the world in recent years.

The service is suitable for businesses of all sizes and stages of growth. Bespoke arrangements can be agreed to suit all parties, including part-time, fixed term, and project specific working.

The business leaders are at a stage in their careers where they want to move to part-time or portfolio working.

Donald, who has joined the TMM network after working for more than 40 years in the energy sector, said: “After a long career in operations and management, I had been thinking for some time that I would like to find a more flexible way of working.

Taqa UK managing director Donald Taylor, speaking in St Andrews.
Taqa UK former managing director Donald Taylor. Image: OEUK/ Abermedia

TMM Executive’s new service, felt like the perfect opportunity for me to do just that, while still being able to use my decommissioning, engineering and leadership experience to help a range of businesses in Aberdeen in any way I can.”

Corinne added: “In energy, there’s constant tension between skills resourcing and headcount constraints.

“Fractional executives offer timely, tailored leadership without long-term overhead.”

TMM Executive service meets needs

Amanda explained the TMM service does not simply allocate an executive to a client.

She said: “When a client outlines their requirements, we identify executives from our exclusive network who best meet those needs.

“We then present a carefully selected shortlist and facilitate constructive introductions and discussions.

“The final decision is reached by mutual agreement between the TMM executive and the hiring client.”

