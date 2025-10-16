Aberdeenshire engineering firm moves manufacturing to Dubai amid job cut plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire engineering firm moves manufacturing to Dubai amid job cut plans

The firm is shutting one of its facilities in the region to cut costs.

By Liza Hamilton
Post Thumbnail

Energy firm Hunting has confirmed that manufacturing work previously carried out in Aberdeen has moved to Dubai.

The company this week opened a 45,000 sq ft flagship facility in the United Arab Emirates, making a major step in its global restructuring.

The new site becomes Hunting’s regional manufacturing centre for well intervention and well-testing products, replacing production in north-east Scotland.

The shift comes as the energy services provider undertakes a redundancy process to reduce its numbers of staff in the north-east.

Fordoun to close

In August, Hunting announced plans to close its Fordoun facility, which employs 45 staff, with operations to move to Badentoy, Portlethen.

Hunting had previously invested millions of pounds in Fordoun, turning the old 50-acre aerodrome into a world-class Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) facility.  Steel pipes and accessories made there are used in oil and gas wells.

The move is part of a wider Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) restructure designed to save more than £8 million a year by mid-2026.

Graham Goodall, Hunting EMEA managing director. Image: Buchanan Comms

Yard services at Fordoun will end once current contracts finish, with all production transferred within 12 months.

Badentoy remains open, but smaller

Hunting’s Badentoy base will now be its only UK facility, focusing on subsea, OCTG and rental operations.

The firm began consultations on job losses in March, when 98 staff worked at the site.

At the time, Hunting blamed North Sea taxes and political uncertainty for reduced investment and falling orders.

In March, Mr Goodall said: “It’s no secret what’s been happening to policies, that has an impact on our business.

“The main driver is because of the current political landscape in the North Sea.

“We can’t continue to sustain the level of the workforce that we’ve got.”

Hunting would not confirm the number of jobs affected in Portlethen and Fordoun.

Focus on Middle East growth

The company said the Dubai expansion supports its “Hunting 2030 strategy”, which targets high-growth markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Hunting’s UK operations will be consolidated at Badentoy Park in Portlethen. Image: DC Thomson

Graham Goodall, managing director for EMEA, added: “This facility provides a strong platform for growth as we focus on expanding our operations across the UAE and wider Middle East, which continues to be one of the most dynamic markets for our business.”

Chief executive Jim Johnson said the new Dubai site strengthens Hunting’s position in a “high-growth” market and brings manufacturing closer to customers.

“This new facility reflects our long-term commitment to the Middle East,” he said.

The Dubai facility includes advanced CNC machinery, a dedicated welding shop, and a 30,000 psi pressure test bay – the largest in the Hunting Group.

