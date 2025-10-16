Aberdeenshire engineering firm moves manufacturing to Dubai amid job cut plans

Energy firm Hunting has confirmed that manufacturing work previously carried out in Aberdeen has moved to Dubai.

The company this week opened a 45,000 sq ft flagship facility in the United Arab Emirates, making a major step in its global restructuring.

The new site becomes Hunting’s regional manufacturing centre for well intervention and well-testing products, replacing production in north-east Scotland.

The shift comes as the energy services provider undertakes a redundancy process to reduce its numbers of staff in the north-east.

Fordoun to close

In August, Hunting announced plans to close its Fordoun facility, which employs 45 staff, with operations to move to Badentoy, Portlethen.

Hunting had previously invested millions of pounds in Fordoun, turning the old 50-acre aerodrome into a world-class Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) facility. Steel pipes and accessories made there are used in oil and gas wells.

The move is part of a wider Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) restructure designed to save more than £8 million a year by mid-2026.

Yard services at Fordoun will end once current contracts finish, with all production transferred within 12 months.

Badentoy remains open, but smaller

Hunting’s Badentoy base will now be its only UK facility, focusing on subsea, OCTG and rental operations.

The firm began consultations on job losses in March, when 98 staff worked at the site.

At the time, Hunting blamed North Sea taxes and political uncertainty for reduced investment and falling orders.

In March, Mr Goodall said: “It’s no secret what’s been happening to policies, that has an impact on our business.

“The main driver is because of the current political landscape in the North Sea.

“We can’t continue to sustain the level of the workforce that we’ve got.”

Hunting would not confirm the number of jobs affected in Portlethen and Fordoun.

Focus on Middle East growth

The company said the Dubai expansion supports its “Hunting 2030 strategy”, which targets high-growth markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Graham Goodall, managing director for EMEA, added: “This facility provides a strong platform for growth as we focus on expanding our operations across the UAE and wider Middle East, which continues to be one of the most dynamic markets for our business.”

Chief executive Jim Johnson said the new Dubai site strengthens Hunting’s position in a “high-growth” market and brings manufacturing closer to customers.

“This new facility reflects our long-term commitment to the Middle East,” he said.

The Dubai facility includes advanced CNC machinery, a dedicated welding shop, and a 30,000 psi pressure test bay – the largest in the Hunting Group.