Business Local Business

Aberdeenshire subsea firm doubles in size with move to new base

The company has its sights on creating 100 new jobs over the next five years.

By Kelly Wilson
Subsea Micropiles has moved to a new office in Westhill. Image: Bold St Media
Subsea Micropiles has moved to a new office in Westhill. Image: Bold St Media

An Aberdeenshire energy firm has more than doubled its footprint after moving into a new office.

Subsea Micropiles now has its sights on creating 100 new jobs over the next five years.

The firm, which currently has 25 employees, has relocated to Westhill’s Abercrombie Court.

Chief executive Derek Robertson said the move was essential, having outgrown its old Banchory premises.

Move to bigger premises

The company was founded in 2017 by Derek who had previously served in the US Navy.

It specialises in marine anchor systems for offshore projects.

Derek said: “We had outgrown our Banchory premises.

“It was a lovely spot, but not necessarily convenient for everybody in Aberdeenshire.

Subsea Micropiles chief executive Derek Robertson and managing director of Marubeni Itochu Steel Europe, Eiichi Fuji. Image: Bold St Media

“We thought Westhill was a little bit more of a handy location and close to stakeholders as well as to serve our own employees.

“It’s doubled our footprint.”

Subsea Micropiles jobs boost

Subsea Micropiles marine anchor system is designed for industrialisation, allowing large offshore construction projects to be completed at lower cost with reduced environmental impact.

The micropiles are suitable for a wider range of load requirements and soil conditions, helping unlock opportunities in the floating offshore wind industry.

The dozens of new jobs are expected to be created over the next five years as the firm looks to further develop its technology and expand operations in Scotland.

Speaking about reaching the target Derek said: “It’s very much on track with the pace of the commercial contracts, and we have a bursting sales pipeline.

“It’s just the challenge of what goes over the line first and where the focus is.”

Funding helps expansion

Earlier this year Subsea Micropiles received a £9.2 million investment, led by £6.7m from the Scottish National Investment Bank and £2.5m funding from Marubeni Itochu Steel Inc.

Derek said: “The last round of investment was to continue to advance across some key technical milestones.

“One of the biggest ones was going offshore to do a demonstration of installing our micropile anchor solution at Scapa Flow in Orkney Harbour.

“It’s been about growing the team and preparing for the future, serving commercial projects.

“There’s an infinite horizon of R&D that we engage in and continue to improve.”

Offshore wind passion

The firm’s focus continues to be on offshore wind but Derek is keen to make sure the company diversifies into other markets, including offshore renewables and marine infrastructure.

He said: “Our shared passion and interest is to support the ambition of offshore wind.

“And that’s still very much a market focus.

“I think with the uncertainty over timing in floating offshore wind, it’s been really valuable and important that we’ve had that diversified market approach in terms of near-term revenues and contract opportunities.

“We’re really happy that’s providing us the entry into market while we’re still positioned to serve offshore wind.

“And we’re close to those projects that are likely to go forward.”

A new manufacturing facility will also be built but no further information has been revealed about its location.

