Oil and gas downturn was catalyst for start of Aberdeenshire recruitment firm

By Liza Hamilton
Sasha Jaypalan, founder of recruitment firm Grace May.

Aberdeenshire entrepreneur Sasha Jaypalan used to fly helicopters over the North Sea.

Today he’s navigating Aberdeen’s fast-moving recruitment world, after the oil and gas downturn forced a career pivot.

Arriving in the city knowing no one, Sasha turned an unexpected career detour into a thriving business.

For 10 years his Banchory-based recruitment firm, Grace May, has been connecting top talent with leading companies across the north-east.

Sasha answered our questions about his journey, his achievements and challenges and what the future holds.

How and why did you start Grace May?

I set Grace May up in 2015, but I worked in recruitment before that and felt a need to do things in a way that emphasised putting people at the centre.

Recruitment can be quite fast-paced. I wanted to slow the process down at the beginning to speed it up in the end – taking the time to get to know a client so you can be more efficient in finding the right people for them.

How did you get to where you are today?

After my business studies degree, I worked for several investment banks, then in 2008 I trained as a helicopter pilot. That took me to Aberdeen.

Sasha Jaypalan switched to recruitment after a downturn in oil and gas. He set up Grace May in 2015. Image: Colin Rennie

I was out of work for a while, so I experienced recruitment at the cutting edge before joining an Aberdeen recruitment firm. I worked with fantastic people and learned loads, including how much I enjoyed it.

Recruitment had a reputation of being sales based and impersonal, but I realised I could approach it differently.

Who helped you?

I have mentors that I meet regularly, but every client we’ve worked with is special because they’ve helped us on the journey and embraced our unique approach.

My family has been a great support. Also, as members of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) we can tap into their support, which has been so valuable in helping us navigate our business journey.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Focus on long-term relationships rather than short-term gain. It takes time to build trust and demonstrate what we can do.  We need to prove ourselves over time and give more initially to gain that confidence and trust.  We feel like we’re being paid to make friends, and friendship takes time.

What is your biggest mistake?

No stand-out ones, thankfully, but lots of little realisations that have accumulated over time and created our distinct proposition.

Sasha Jaypalan attending the North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards at Aberdeen’s Chester Hotel in 2022. Image: Chris Sumner

Running a business is a learning process and a mistake is only a mistake if you perceive it as such. The right mindset allows you to see mistakes as learning opportunities, and there’s always something to learn and understand.

What is your greatest achievement?

This year marks Grace May’s tenth anniversary, and we are incredibly proud of that achievement.

Coming to Aberdeen, not knowing a single person, and now celebrating a decade of running our own business is great.

