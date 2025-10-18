JG Ross bakery boss warns on rising costs despite Inverurie firm’s record sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JG Ross bakery boss warns on rising costs despite Inverurie firm’s record sales

The north-east baker has seen its staffing costs rise by £531,000 in the past year.

By Kelly Wilson
Graeme and Cameron Ross at J.G.Ross Ltd, Bakery, Inverurie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graeme and Cameron Ross at J.G.Ross Ltd, Bakery, Inverurie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

North-east baker JG Ross has reported falling profits for the third consecutive year, as rising National Insurance contributions, minimum wage increases, and soaring red meat prices squeeze margins.

The Inverurie firm achieved record sales in the financial year to March 30 2025, with turnover rising to £17.2 million from £16.4m in 2024.

But mounting costs have seen profits squeezed. JG Ross posted a pre-tax profit of £988,046, a decrease from £1.04m recorded in 2024. And half of the £2.1m recorded in 2022.

The increase in National Insurance contributions by employers (NICs) and a jump in the minimum wage has been described as having the “biggest impact” for the family baker.

But JG Ross commercial director Graeme Ross said it was expected as the business made the decision to keep prices increases to customers at a minimum.

The newly-filed accounts also showed an increase of £507,000 in staffing costs, reaching £6.3m, despite the amount of employees dropping by two to 309.

JG Ross margin pressures

Graeme said the lower profit was expected and the overall performance was “reasonable”.

He said: “In line with expectations, we forecasted a decline in profitability as we had not reflected all the cost increases in our retail prices.

“The overall sales performance has been reasonable but has been masked by margin pressures resulting from increases in labour, commodity and utility costs.”

JG Ross Headquarters in Inverurie’s Highclere Business Park. Image: Google Maps

Red meat costs increased by 40% at the start of the year.

Graeme had previously expressed concerns over the impact of the employment law changes and the “additional financial strain” it would cause.

Reacting to the latest figures he said: “Biggest impact is the increase in minimum wage and the massive increase in national insurance costs disproportionately negatively impacting retail.”

New bakery location

JG Ross has shops in locations including Aberdeen, Inverurie, Kemnay, Alford, Buckie, Oldmeldrum, and Insch.

Earlier this year it announced the closure of its Stonehaven shop saying it didn’t meet the space requirements for their updated design and operational standards but hoped to find new premises in the town in the future.

Graeme has confirmed a new bakery will open in Turriff next year.

He said: “We’ve acquired a site in Turriff, with opening planned for early 2026.

“We will continue to seek new sites in suitable locations, but nothing in Stonehaven yet.

“We will shortly be extending our distribution area, and are currently in discussion with potential customers.

“The business strategy is to expand our wholesale business through building relationships with businesses that share a similar passion for local fresh produce and to grow our retail activities through store refits and site acquisitions.”

Customer needs important

Looking towards the future Graeme is aware of challenges the firm will continue to face.

He said: “The largest risks facing the business are primarily external factors, in particular rising commodity and utility prices as well as the competitive environment.

“The significant increases in the National Living Wage will also further fuel inflationary pressures and challenge margins.

JG Ross in Torry’s Victoria Road. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Where possible the business enters into long-term supply agreements with key suppliers to manage input costs and availability.

“Product range and processes are continually monitored to ensure our products consistently meet customers’ needs as efficiently as possible.”

 

