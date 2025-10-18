JG Ross bakery boss warns on rising costs despite Inverurie firm’s record sales

North-east baker JG Ross has reported falling profits for the third consecutive year, as rising National Insurance contributions, minimum wage increases, and soaring red meat prices squeeze margins.

The Inverurie firm achieved record sales in the financial year to March 30 2025, with turnover rising to £17.2 million from £16.4m in 2024.

But mounting costs have seen profits squeezed. JG Ross posted a pre-tax profit of £988,046, a decrease from £1.04m recorded in 2024. And half of the £2.1m recorded in 2022.

The increase in National Insurance contributions by employers (NICs) and a jump in the minimum wage has been described as having the “biggest impact” for the family baker.

But JG Ross commercial director Graeme Ross said it was expected as the business made the decision to keep prices increases to customers at a minimum.

The newly-filed accounts also showed an increase of £507,000 in staffing costs, reaching £6.3m, despite the amount of employees dropping by two to 309.

JG Ross margin pressures

Graeme said the lower profit was expected and the overall performance was “reasonable”.

He said: “In line with expectations, we forecasted a decline in profitability as we had not reflected all the cost increases in our retail prices.

“The overall sales performance has been reasonable but has been masked by margin pressures resulting from increases in labour, commodity and utility costs.”

Red meat costs increased by 40% at the start of the year.

Graeme had previously expressed concerns over the impact of the employment law changes and the “additional financial strain” it would cause.

Reacting to the latest figures he said: “Biggest impact is the increase in minimum wage and the massive increase in national insurance costs disproportionately negatively impacting retail.”

New bakery location

JG Ross has shops in locations including Aberdeen, Inverurie, Kemnay, Alford, Buckie, Oldmeldrum, and Insch.

Earlier this year it announced the closure of its Stonehaven shop saying it didn’t meet the space requirements for their updated design and operational standards but hoped to find new premises in the town in the future.

Graeme has confirmed a new bakery will open in Turriff next year.

He said: “We’ve acquired a site in Turriff, with opening planned for early 2026.

“We will continue to seek new sites in suitable locations, but nothing in Stonehaven yet.

“We will shortly be extending our distribution area, and are currently in discussion with potential customers.

“The business strategy is to expand our wholesale business through building relationships with businesses that share a similar passion for local fresh produce and to grow our retail activities through store refits and site acquisitions.”

Customer needs important

Looking towards the future Graeme is aware of challenges the firm will continue to face.

He said: “The largest risks facing the business are primarily external factors, in particular rising commodity and utility prices as well as the competitive environment.

“The significant increases in the National Living Wage will also further fuel inflationary pressures and challenge margins.

“Where possible the business enters into long-term supply agreements with key suppliers to manage input costs and availability.

“Product range and processes are continually monitored to ensure our products consistently meet customers’ needs as efficiently as possible.”