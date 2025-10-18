Couple behind Cawdor Pumpkin Patch reveal ‘big risk’ is paying off with more than 5,000 visitors

The couple behind a Highland pumpkin patch have revealed the risk of opening again has paid off after bad weather left them with a “failed crop” last year.

Sibby Arkell-Glover and Philip Arkell are running the attraction at Cawdor Estate for the third October running, after moving up from England.

The patch features 23 different types of pumpkins, with 14,000 seeds planted in late May.

Sibby said bad conditions last year left the pair with a big decision to make in terms of returning for a third year.

However, she believes the risk has paid off – with more than 5,000 people visiting the popular pumpkin picking spot over the course of this month.

The pumpkin patch is five miles from Nairn and 13 miles from Inverness.

The pumpkin patch in Cawdor

Picking the right spot

Four years ago, Sibby and Philip ran a pumpkin patch at a farm in England, 550 miles south of their current location.

But they were on the move when Philip got a job in Scotland.

Sibby said: “The first patch we did was post-Covid – we felt so many kids had been deprived of the great outdoors. So, we wanted to do something about it.

“Then my husband got a job up here, so we moved up. Two years ago, we then decided we wanted to give it a go again and grow pumpkins here.

“We had no idea what conditions would be like, this is a different climate. But it’s really popular and there aren’t many pumpkin places to go in the Highlands.

“The first year, we were up on Piper Hill. It was a really wet autumn, and we were operating out of a horse box because the gazebo had flown away.

“It was challenging, but the feedback was really great – people loved it. They loved that there were more than just orange pumpkins, and that they’d been grown here.

“We buy lots of different varieties of pumpkins. We mix them all up, then we drill them into the soil.

“Last year we decided to do it again.”

However, following poor weather and conditions, Sibby was sad to see their pumpkin crops had “pretty much failed”.

She added: “It was a terrible, terrible year – and it was the same at every patch in Scotland.

“We were all ringing round each other trying to buy pumpkins from each other, but everyone was finding it difficult.

“We had to buy some in, which was a shame because it’s not as nice as when you grow your own.”

The poor yield of pumpkins meant Sibby and Philip had to think outside the box.

And, in doing so, they created a woodland trail and an adventure bale field, while serving tea, coffee, soup and cakes out of a shed.

‘We were thinking we might have too many pumpkins this year’

After discussions about whether it was worth doing Cawdor Pumpkin Patch again, the couple decided it would be sad not to.

Sibby said: “We had a very long chat about whether we re-try this year, we had to work out whether the risk would be worth it.

“In the end, we decided it was, and made our plan. I was very nervous, but in late May we drilled the pumpkins.

“By July, we were jumping up and down with joy that they were coming up. I spent so much time coming down here in the summer to see how they were getting on.

“They’ve done so well. One day, I was walking around the patch laughing, I couldn’t believe how many pumpkins we managed to grow ourselves.

“Our risk strategy for this year was basically to plant double the number of seeds we had planted before.

“At one point Philip said to me, ‘we’ve got too many pumpkins!’.”

This year, the play patch and woodland trail have returned, along with a larger cafe area with seating inside a marquee tent.

Sibby said: “It’s a great way to get kids out in the fresh air at this time of year, and we’ve had such lovely feedback.

“People enjoy the quirks and have commented about how much effort we put in.

“We really do, I spend most of August and September preparing, be it painting signs or bits for the patch. We also have a front door on the patch, which is a bit different.

“This year we started doing twilight picking sessions too, so we light it all up for people coming along.”

Will Cawdor pumpkin patch return in 2026?

When asked whether Sibby felt this year was a success, a big smile came onto her face.

She replied: “Yes, definitely. It’s an experience, more than just the pumpkin picking.

“We have a bit of a fun competition every day to see whether the cafe or the pumpkins do better in sales. We notice people have been staying for longer, making a day of it.

“Which is lovely for us. We’re seeing more and more visitors as well. I think last year we were up by about 35% on the year before, and we’re up on that again this year.

“This year, we’re open Thursdays and Fridays in the holidays, as well as the weekends in October.

“On a weekend, we probably see 700-750 people in here, who come from anywhere and everywhere.

“The target was 5,000 people for this year, but it might finish closer to 7,000.”

So, after this year has been deemed a success, will the pumpkin patch return to Cawdor next year?

Sibby answered: “We’re still sussing some things out, it’s a learning process. We want people to come here and have a great day out.

“We would be mad not to keep doing it in my opinion, everything about it has been so nice.

“We get lovely feedback, we see kids running around having a great time and getting excited.

“So, in terms of doing it all again next year – why wouldn’t we?”

Cawdor Pumpkin Patch is open this weekend and from October 23-26.

