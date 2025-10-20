Aberdeen fashion start-up ditches logo after Red Bull legal threat

Legal action from Red Bull hasn’t stopped an Aberdeen husband-and-wife team from establishing a new fashion label.

Michael Hughes, a former commercial photographer, and his wife Kim, who works in the oil industry, founded the brand earlier this year from their home in Aberdeen’s west end.

Their company rushFront Clothing aims to bring premium everyday clothing to the UK market.

Their first range includes hoodies, sweatshirts, and T-shirts designed to be both stylish and durable, with production sourced from UK suppliers.

Red Bull threatens legal action over logo

“Luxury brands are often too expensive, and fast fashion doesn’t last,” said Michael, 51.

“We wanted something in between – clothes people actually wear and can rely on.”

However the start-up faced an early set back when their original logo, featuring a bull, drew legal attention from global energy drink Red Bull.

“We were threatened with legal action by Red Bull, which was interesting,” said Michael.

“If you’re going to be sued by anyone, you may as well make it one of the biggest companies in the world.

“We have been forced to remove the image of a bull from our logo, so we can’t have it anywhere. It just wasn’t a fight we were going to have.

“Red Bull believed we were in danger of infringing on their UK copyright, and to protect their business they used their legal team to request we change the look of our logo.

“We agreed immediately and the matter was resolved amicably. That’s as far as it went.

“There were no financial repercussions and the matter was closed within a few weeks.”

Rather than letting the setback slow them down, the couple pivoted, creating a new logo and continuing to focus on building a brand firmly rooted in Aberdeen.

Hopes for rushFront Aberdeen shop

Michael draws inspiration from the local environment and everyday life, designing pieces that are functional, stylish and comfortable.

He said: “I have a lot of ideas and I am always making little sketches. I take inspiration from the people I see and what they’re wearing.

“You want people to buy what they are comfortable with, so a lovely hoodie, quality cotton, in a nice colour with our embroidered logo, that’s what people like.

“We’re not reinventing the wheel – we’re just focusing on quality.”

Looking ahead, the family hope to grow the brand locally before considering any wider expansion.

“We are very much focused on being an Aberdeen brand. We’re proud of Aberdeen city,” Michael said.

“This city is home, we live here, raise our family here and want to grow our business here.

“Any future expansion will happen locally. If we are successful and our brand does well, we would look to move into an office and retail space here.”

Now all efforts are focused on establishing rushFront online, via their website and social media channels.

“The e-commerce market is fierce and staggeringly competitive,” Michael said.

“But it’s also huge, and there’s room for good brands if you can get your name out there.”

Red Bull was asked to comment.