Harris Tweed Hebrides investing millions in its factory

Harris Tweed Hebrides, the company credited with saving Scotland’s iconic fabric, is pouring millions into its Shawbost mill on the Isle of Lewis.

It has spent over £2.5 million expanding production and upgrading machinery, ensuring a centuries-old craft thrives for future generations.

Chief executive Margaret Macleod said the investment improves workflow, increases efficiency, and prepares the business for long-term demand.

“We put in a significant extension to the mill here in Shawbost, which has given us more space in terms of storing wool and storing yarn,” she said.

“Preparing for the future is hugely important and those costs relate to both the building projects that have been happening and also machinery that we’ve been investing in.”

The mill employs around 70 staff and works with over 100 self-employed home weavers across Lewis and Harris, making it one of the largest private sector employers in the Western Isles.

“We are modernising without changing the craft,” she said. “The handwoven process is protected by the Harris Tweed Act, but these upgrades let us operate more sustainably and efficiently.

“The Harris Tweed model doesn’t lend itself to growing quickly and fast expansion.

“It’s about steady growth and about year-round employment for the people here at the mill and for the home weavers.”

Accounts show steady turnover and rising costs

Newly filed accounts for 2024 show turnover edged up slightly to £9.21m, from £9.19m in 2023.

Pre-tax profits fell to £1.23m, down from £1.3m, with rising costs for raw materials, wages, and energy affecting margins.

Ms Macleod said the business remains optimistic, despite global pressures.

“The world is in a bit of turmoil. There is a downturn in the luxury sector, which has rolled into difficult times for retail across across the world.

“That has hit the UK high street and some of our fashion customers.

“But we’ve had a very encouraging start to our season. At a trade show in Paris recently we met some really high-profile global brands. That was very encouraging for the year ahead.”

A unique heritage fabric

Also known as Clo Mor (Gaelic for ‘The Big Cloth’), Harris Tweed is the only fabric in the world governed by its own Act of Parliament and produced in commercial quantities by fully traditional methods.

The company supplies high-end fashion houses and lifestyle brands. Recent collaborations include Nike, Adidas, Clarks and Scottish luxury label Brora Cashmere. Around 40% of sales are exports, with key markets in Japan, Europe, and the US.

Ms Macleod added: “Harris Tweed cloth must be handwoven by islanders at their homes in the Outer Hebrides, finished in the Outer Hebrides and made from pure virgin wool, dyed and spun in the Outer Hebrides. That’s the Harris Tweed Act 1993.

“The original orb certification dates to 1910 and we’re the oldest certification mark still in continuous use.

“The foresight of previous generations to protect this craft, and to renew protections in 1993, have been hugely beneficial.”