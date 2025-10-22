How young Aberdeen businessman has grown creative agency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

How young Aberdeen businessman has grown creative agency

Johnny Brooks started off making podcasts in his bedroom - now he's looking to boost other Granite City businesses.

By Liza Hamilton
Studio 10 founder Johnny Brooks. Image: Studio 10
An Aberdeen entrepreneur who started recording podcasts in his bedroom at the age of 22 now runs one of the city’s fast-growing creative agencies and says the Granite City is the reason for his success, not a barrier to it.

Johnny Brooks, founder of Studio 10, has built a thriving business hosting major brands and most recently launching a dedicated food and drink marketing division to showcase Aberdeen’s hospitality industry.

“It all started as a hobby. The business side just grew almost by chance – I was really just learning as I went,” said Johnny. “It still feels surreal. The imposter syndrome is very real.”

From TikTok clips to global reach

Johnny, 27, began podcasting shortly after leaving NESCol.

He got his big break when he secured an interview with Carole Baskin, a central character in Netflix’s global phenomenon Tiger King.

At the time, she was receiving online abuse after a true crime series speculated about the disappearance of her second husband.

While most media outlets struggled to get her on board, Johnny persuaded her to appear on his podcast. Clips shared on TikTok quickly found a worldwide audience.

Johnny Brooks shooting at Victoria’s Secret with Sam Briones at Union Square.

“I was 22, and podcasting wasn’t something people were taking too seriously yet,” he said.

“We put clips on TikTok – interviews with people like Carole Baskin from Tiger King or WWE wrestlers and Game of Thrones cast members – and it just scaled from there.

“Bigger brands started approaching us. It was really just learning by doing.”

How Aberdeen’s ‘village feel’ helped Johnny succeed

As views climbed into the hundreds of thousands, more and more opportunities began arriving in Aberdeen.

“People assume we’d be more successful in places like Edinburgh or Glasgow,” Johnny said, “but Aberdeen’s strength is actually the thing people think holds it back – its village feel.

“It really lends itself to building relationships. Hundreds of people here have mentored me. The willingness to share knowledge is unbelievable.”

Studio 10 now operates out of Balmoral Business Park, working with brands like BrewDog, Aberdeen Football Club, Sony and most recently Maki & Ramen, whose Union Square launch became the group’s most successful in the UK.

Johnny Brooks with Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling. Image: Studio 10

“It’s the relationships here that made everything possible,” said Johnny. “If you show ambition in Aberdeen, people will back you.

“It’s not a place where you’re lost in the noise – people champion you. That kind of support doesn’t exist everywhere.

“When brands and businesses, especially family ones, start to do well, we root for them differently up here. It’s been really special for me starting my business here.”

Looking to future for Aberdeen’s Studio 10

The agency has now launched a new food and drink marketing arm, staffed by Aberdeen-based specialists in photography, styling and digital campaigns.

The team includes culinary photographer Dana Matenko, food stylist Richard Bushby, digital marketer Lauren Ironside, and Johnny, who leads on events and influencer partnerships.

Johnny Brooks, Richard Bushby, Dana Matenko and Lauren Ironside. Image: Studio 10

Johnny, who featured in the 30 Under 30 List for 2023, says Studio 10’s next move will focus on taking the idea of connection beyond digital screens.

“We want to move away from just connecting people online to connecting their lives in a deeper, more meaningful way,” he said.

“I can’t say too much at this moment, but I will say that we’ve been working on something very special for a couple of years now in secret, and it is just weeks away from being revealed.”

