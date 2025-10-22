How young Aberdeen businessman has grown creative agency

An Aberdeen entrepreneur who started recording podcasts in his bedroom at the age of 22 now runs one of the city’s fast-growing creative agencies and says the Granite City is the reason for his success, not a barrier to it.

Johnny Brooks, founder of Studio 10, has built a thriving business hosting major brands and most recently launching a dedicated food and drink marketing division to showcase Aberdeen’s hospitality industry.

“It all started as a hobby. The business side just grew almost by chance – I was really just learning as I went,” said Johnny. “It still feels surreal. The imposter syndrome is very real.”

From TikTok clips to global reach

Johnny, 27, began podcasting shortly after leaving NESCol.

He got his big break when he secured an interview with Carole Baskin, a central character in Netflix’s global phenomenon Tiger King.

At the time, she was receiving online abuse after a true crime series speculated about the disappearance of her second husband.

While most media outlets struggled to get her on board, Johnny persuaded her to appear on his podcast. Clips shared on TikTok quickly found a worldwide audience.

“I was 22, and podcasting wasn’t something people were taking too seriously yet,” he said.

“We put clips on TikTok – interviews with people like Carole Baskin from Tiger King or WWE wrestlers and Game of Thrones cast members – and it just scaled from there.

“Bigger brands started approaching us. It was really just learning by doing.”

How Aberdeen’s ‘village feel’ helped Johnny succeed

As views climbed into the hundreds of thousands, more and more opportunities began arriving in Aberdeen.

“People assume we’d be more successful in places like Edinburgh or Glasgow,” Johnny said, “but Aberdeen’s strength is actually the thing people think holds it back – its village feel.

“It really lends itself to building relationships. Hundreds of people here have mentored me. The willingness to share knowledge is unbelievable.”

Studio 10 now operates out of Balmoral Business Park, working with brands like BrewDog, Aberdeen Football Club, Sony and most recently Maki & Ramen, whose Union Square launch became the group’s most successful in the UK.

“It’s the relationships here that made everything possible,” said Johnny. “If you show ambition in Aberdeen, people will back you.

“It’s not a place where you’re lost in the noise – people champion you. That kind of support doesn’t exist everywhere.

“When brands and businesses, especially family ones, start to do well, we root for them differently up here. It’s been really special for me starting my business here.”

Looking to future for Aberdeen’s Studio 10

The agency has now launched a new food and drink marketing arm, staffed by Aberdeen-based specialists in photography, styling and digital campaigns.

The team includes culinary photographer Dana Matenko, food stylist Richard Bushby, digital marketer Lauren Ironside, and Johnny, who leads on events and influencer partnerships.

Johnny, who featured in the 30 Under 30 List for 2023, says Studio 10’s next move will focus on taking the idea of connection beyond digital screens.

“We want to move away from just connecting people online to connecting their lives in a deeper, more meaningful way,” he said.

“I can’t say too much at this moment, but I will say that we’ve been working on something very special for a couple of years now in secret, and it is just weeks away from being revealed.”