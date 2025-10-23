Why Elgin vintage clothes shop Docs and Frocks is moving into a bigger shop after being open for only a year

Docs and Frocks only opened in Elgin town centre last year, but has quickly become a hit with shoppers.

The business deals predominantly in iconic Doc Marten shoes and vintage dresses.

Since last October, owner Julie Flanighan has been running the vintage and retro shop at 6 Harrow Inn Close which offers a range of pre-loved and brand new items.

She has seen the buzz around the store continue with shoppers even travelling from the Central Belt.

Now she is transforming a former skateboard shop into her new and bigger store.

Why now for Docs and Frocks move?

The shop at 5 Moss Street was previously home to ESP, which shut last year when the owner took the decision to not renew the lease after seven years.

Julie has revealed how the new shop will put her two businesses Docs and Frocks and Little Jules Aesthetics under the same roof.

Her clinic offering medical aesthetic treatments will be upstairs.

Meanwhile, her vintage shop will be on the ground floor.

She explained: “I was looking for somewhere that I could maybe consolidate both my businesses as they have been really busy too.

“So when the opportunity to go into ESP came about, I jumped at it.

“It will be brilliant for clients because I can finish in the shop and then pop upstairs for appointments.

“So no travelling back and forward required.

“Thanks to my fabulous landlord Graeme MacKenzie for helping me make this happen, it is much appreciated and he is always supportive of local businesses.”

She says she will keep some items like the original sign and stickers, from the former skateboard store.

Julie added: “We’ve managed to remount the sign from the front door so that’s all going back up.

“And although we’ve put in new stairs and a new banister, I’ve kept all the old stickers too just to keep a bit of its character alive.

“Upstairs, we have built the clinic from scratch which is gorgeous and we have kept the original floor boards and all the little details that give it personality.

“There will be a full clinic space which leads through to the kitchen and bathroom.”

She will also be bringing vintage men’s clothes to the store too.

Julie added: “I’ve got so much vintage men’s stuff at home like sports gear from the 80s.

“Including brands like Adidas, Sergio Rossi, Sergio Tacchini and Gola.

“They are items I had wanted to put out in the current shop but didn’t have room and didn’t want to sacrifice other items.

“So it will be nice to bring something different.”

Same atmosphere in new Elgin store, but bigger

Julie said she’s determined to keep the same relaxing atmosphere in the new shop.

She added: “The new shop will still have that really chilled atmosphere where you can just wander around and enjoy it and there’s never any pressure to buy.

“I’m even keeping the prices exactly the same.

“I’ve had people come in and tell me it’s the coolest shop in Elgin and that they just love the feel of it.

“They love the music too because it’s funky and retro.

“I’m honestly so excited for the move.”

It is hoped the bigger shop will open on November 1.

