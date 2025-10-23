Why Elgin vintage clothes shop Docs and Frocks is moving into a bigger shop after being open for only a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Elgin vintage clothes shop Docs and Frocks is moving into a bigger shop after being open for only a year

Owner Julie Flanighan has revealed why her town centre shop is on the move.

Docs and Frocks owner Julie Flanighan pictured outside the shop being transformed into her business' new home.
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Docs and Frocks only opened in Elgin town centre last year, but has quickly become a hit with shoppers.

The business deals predominantly in iconic Doc Marten shoes and vintage dresses.

Since last October, owner Julie Flanighan has been running the vintage and retro shop at 6 Harrow Inn Close which offers a range of pre-loved and brand new items.

The current home of Docs and Frocks.

She has seen the buzz around the store continue with shoppers even travelling from the Central Belt.

Now she is transforming a former skateboard shop into her new and bigger store.

Why now for Docs and Frocks move?

The shop at 5 Moss Street was previously home to ESP, which shut last year when the owner took the decision to not renew the lease after seven years.

Julie has revealed how the new shop will put her two businesses Docs and Frocks and Little Jules Aesthetics under the same roof.

Her clinic offering medical aesthetic treatments will be upstairs.

Meanwhile, her vintage shop will be on the ground floor.

Docs and Frocks owner Julie Flanighan wearing some Docs. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She explained: “I was looking for somewhere that I could maybe consolidate both my businesses as they have been really busy too.

“So when the opportunity to go into ESP came about, I jumped at it.

“It will be brilliant for clients because I can finish in the shop and then pop upstairs for appointments.

“So no travelling back and forward required.

“Thanks to my fabulous landlord Graeme MacKenzie for helping me make this happen, it is much appreciated and he is always supportive of local businesses.”

The shop pictured before work started on the outside.

She says she will keep some items like the original sign and stickers, from the former skateboard store.

Julie added: “We’ve managed to remount the sign from the front door so that’s all going back up.

“And although we’ve put in new stairs and a new banister, I’ve kept all the old stickers too  just to keep a bit of its character alive.

“Upstairs, we have built the clinic from scratch which is gorgeous and we have kept the original floor boards and all the little details that give it personality.

“There will be a full clinic space which leads through to the kitchen and bathroom.”

The stickers.

She will also be bringing vintage men’s clothes to the store too.

Julie added: “I’ve got so much vintage men’s stuff at home like sports gear from the 80s.

“Including brands like Adidas, Sergio Rossi, Sergio Tacchini and Gola.

“They are items I had wanted to put out in the current shop but didn’t have room and didn’t want to  sacrifice other items.

“So it will be nice to bring something different.”

Same atmosphere in new Elgin store, but bigger

Julie said she’s determined to keep the same relaxing atmosphere in the new shop.

She added: “The new shop will still have that really chilled atmosphere where you can just wander around and enjoy it and there’s never any pressure to buy.

Julie Flanighan is excited. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I’m even keeping the prices exactly the same.

“I’ve had people come in and tell me it’s the coolest shop in Elgin and that they just love the feel of it.

“They love the music too because it’s funky and retro.

“I’m honestly so excited for the move.”

It is hoped the bigger shop will open on November 1.

