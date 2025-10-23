Record £57m sales for Aberdeen business that started with two people in Cults

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Record £57m sales for Aberdeen business that started with two people in Cults

The payroll firm was founded more than 20 years ago by "entrepreneurial genius" Alison Sellar.

By Liza Hamilton
Alison Sellar founded Activpayroll in 2001 and retains a significant stake in the business along with her husband Euan.
From a two-person operation in Cults to a global powerhouse, Aberdeen-based Activpayroll Ltd has cemented its position as one of the city’s fastest-growing businesses.

The firm reported record turnover of £57.4 million in the year to March 2025, up from £52.2 the year before.

Pre-tax profits nearly doubled to £5.8m, up from £3.3m in 2024.

A decade ago the firm’s turnover was a fraction of the latest figures, totalling £8.5m.

The company now employs around 120 staff at its Aberdeen headquarters at Blenheim Gate and manages payroll operations in over 150 countries.

More profitable year for Aberdeen firm Activpayroll

Chief financial officer Andrew Philp said the company had focused on being more profitable last year.

He said: “Revenue growth is important, but we also want profitable growth.

“In FY25, we focused on sharpening our operating margins and profitability to build a sustainable, long-term business.

Activpayroll’s chief financial officer, Andrew Philp. Image: Activpayroll

“We’re very much a people-focused business. Technology is the enabler, but it’s our people who deliver the superb service and make sure we’re at the front of global payroll outsourcing.”

Mr Philp credits founder Alison Sellar with the firm’s early success and international expansion.

He said: “Alison is nothing short of an entrepreneurial genius. She saw a gap in the market and started delivering this outsourcing payroll.

“Being the really outgoing charismatic person she was, she won some really good customers and those customers expanded into new markets.

“They loved the service Alison provided in the UK market and basically asked to expand globally as well. That fed the appetite for global payroll.”

Activpayroll’s Aberdeen headquarters at Blenheim Gate in the West End.

The company now serves around 500 clients globally, spanning pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, technology, financial services and professional services.

Driving innovation from Aberdeen

Chief executive Gary Henderson emphasized that despite its international footprint, Aberdeen remains the heart of Activpayroll.

He said: “Aberdeen continues to be our global centre of excellence, it serves as a hub for technology, client service, and operational management.

“A big part of the renewed growth this year was bringing a bit of Scottish heritage back to Activpayroll, focusing on the capabilities we’ve built over the past 25 years.”

Activpayroll chief executive, Gary Henderson. Image: Activpayroll

Both leaders highlight how Activpayroll’s Scottish heritage and people-first culture differentiates the firm in a competitive market.

“Our clients see that we can drive innovation from Aberdeen that supports clients around the world – something that sets us apart from our competitors,” Mr Henderson said.

Looking ahead, Activpayroll plans to continue investing in technology and talent, while maintaining its disciplined approach to operations and profitability.

“We’re six months into the next financial year and we’ve reported really strong growth within the revenue again and really healthy profitability,” said Mr Philp.

