Record £57m sales for Aberdeen business that started with two people in Cults

From a two-person operation in Cults to a global powerhouse, Aberdeen-based Activpayroll Ltd has cemented its position as one of the city’s fastest-growing businesses.

The firm reported record turnover of £57.4 million in the year to March 2025, up from £52.2 the year before.

Pre-tax profits nearly doubled to £5.8m, up from £3.3m in 2024.

A decade ago the firm’s turnover was a fraction of the latest figures, totalling £8.5m.

The company now employs around 120 staff at its Aberdeen headquarters at Blenheim Gate and manages payroll operations in over 150 countries.

More profitable year for Aberdeen firm Activpayroll

Chief financial officer Andrew Philp said the company had focused on being more profitable last year.

He said: “Revenue growth is important, but we also want profitable growth.

“In FY25, we focused on sharpening our operating margins and profitability to build a sustainable, long-term business.

“We’re very much a people-focused business. Technology is the enabler, but it’s our people who deliver the superb service and make sure we’re at the front of global payroll outsourcing.”

Mr Philp credits founder Alison Sellar with the firm’s early success and international expansion.

He said: “Alison is nothing short of an entrepreneurial genius. She saw a gap in the market and started delivering this outsourcing payroll.

“Being the really outgoing charismatic person she was, she won some really good customers and those customers expanded into new markets.

“They loved the service Alison provided in the UK market and basically asked to expand globally as well. That fed the appetite for global payroll.”

The company now serves around 500 clients globally, spanning pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, technology, financial services and professional services.

Driving innovation from Aberdeen

Chief executive Gary Henderson emphasized that despite its international footprint, Aberdeen remains the heart of Activpayroll.

He said: “Aberdeen continues to be our global centre of excellence, it serves as a hub for technology, client service, and operational management.

“A big part of the renewed growth this year was bringing a bit of Scottish heritage back to Activpayroll, focusing on the capabilities we’ve built over the past 25 years.”

Both leaders highlight how Activpayroll’s Scottish heritage and people-first culture differentiates the firm in a competitive market.

“Our clients see that we can drive innovation from Aberdeen that supports clients around the world – something that sets us apart from our competitors,” Mr Henderson said.

Looking ahead, Activpayroll plans to continue investing in technology and talent, while maintaining its disciplined approach to operations and profitability.

“We’re six months into the next financial year and we’ve reported really strong growth within the revenue again and really healthy profitability,” said Mr Philp.