First look at Crew Clothing in Union Square as customers praise increased menswear options

Customers said they were very excited to see an improved offering for men within Union Square.

By Ross Hempseed
Crew Clothing opens in Union Square.
Crew Clothing opens in Union Square. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Excited shoppers flowed into the new Crew Clothing as customers praised its addition to the “menswear-lacking” Union Square.

The British retailer has opened its latest store in the shopping mall within the former Quiz unit.

Staff, many who had previously worked for Quiz, welcomed an array of customers through the doors on October 23.

The brand prides itself on its British coastal heritage, having been founded in Salcombe in Devon.

Crew Clothing has both menswear and womenswear. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The store offers both womenswear and menswear – which will be a boost for male shoppers following the departure of Superdry and Hollister.

Those stores have been replaced by womenswear brands Victoria’s Secret and Hobbs/Whistles/Phase Eight.

The Press and Journal spoke to Sandra and Colin Henderson, who were shopping with their grandson, Alfie.

Colin was “very excited” and surprised to see Crew Clothing open in Union Square.

He said: “I’m really chuffed. It’s a brand we both really like and we tend to shop online with quite often.

“It’s nice to have a shop to go into and try stuff on.

“I think this was sorely needed as menswear options in Union Square are lacking a little.”

Shoppers standing in front of racks and shelves of menswear. One of the shoppers is holding a child.
Sandra and Colin Henderson with their grandson Alfie. Image: DC Thomson.

Sandra added: “Union Square is the best shopping centre.

“It used to feel like a white elephant, but it has really improved and it has many of the brands we like, so coming here is a win for us.”

Jane from Stonehaven was also at the opening and said she was “delighted”.

“It’s a brand I love to shop for online and to have a shop now to go and try things on is amazing.

“I tend to buy a lot of their sweatshirts and my husband is a fan of the quarter-zips.

“I think the new store will be a hit with many people.”

Racks and shelves of menswear within the store. Signs reveal there are opening offers.
The new store offers a large selection of menswear. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Crew Clothing gives male shoppers more choice in Union Square

For the opening, the store had a 25% discount on all items, with the staff handing out £10 gift vouchers.

They will be giving out these vouchers to the first 50 customers for the next three days.

Manager Vicki Fraser said: “It’s been a really positive reaction from customers who are coming in and seeing what we have on offer.

“In Aberdeen, Union Square is where you come for shopping. You have the footfall from the train and bus station.

“People have been asking when we were opening.”

From L-R: Ayeisha Dabell, Maxine Nicholls, Vicki Fraser and Chris Jones. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Vicki was manager of Quiz and recruited five of her team from that store to work with her in Crew Clothing.

She added: “It’s been quite challenging since the pandemic for retail in Aberdeen, so it is great to see so many new openings in Union Square.

“It’s bringing a fresh new customer into the city.

“Speaking to people, they say that menswear is lacking in the centre so its really good to see couples come in together and browse both men’s and women’s clothing.”

