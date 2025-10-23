Port of Aberdeen smashes cruise records as South Harbour delivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Port of Aberdeen smashes cruise records as South Harbour delivers

Luxury liners choose the Granite City as cruise guests surge to 43,000.

By Liza Hamilton
The Ritz-Carlton's Ilma at Port of Aberdeen's South Harbour. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Aberdeen has established itself as one of the UK’s fastest growing cruise destinations after welcoming a record 43,000 guests in 2025, up 79% on last year.

The surge in visitors has marked the city out as a key destination on the UK cruise map.

Port of Aberdeen handled 65 cruise calls, more than ever before, with larger vessels now a regular sight at the £420 million South Harbour.

Its success has been credited to growth in major cruise line arrivals, global promotion and world-class welcomes, with the city rolling out its famous north-east hospitality for all visitors.

The season ended on 20 September with the arrival of Viking Vela, capping a summer of landmark visits including Ritz-Carlton’s Ilma and the 292-metre Costa Favolosa.

The city also hosted Cruise Britain’s annual summer event in June, further cementing its reputation on the global stage.

Alba Bagpipes giving a warm Scottish welcome at South Harbour, Aberdeen. Image: Port of Aberdeen

Passengers were greeted with Alba bagpipes on the quay and volunteers from VisitAberdeenshire guiding visitors to the city and beyond, from Union Street to Deeside, Dunnottar Castle and Royal Deeside.

Port of Aberdeen beats cruise records

Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti said South Harbour had transformed the city’s cruise prospects.

“Our investment in Aberdeen South Harbour has been a game-changer, unlocking substantial new opportunities for the cruise sector,” he said.

“This expansion is one of the key reasons behind the significant increase in cruise calls we’re seeing.”

CruiseAberdeenshire promoted Port of Aberdeen on the global stage at industry events in Miami and Hamburg to attract new cruise operators.

Port of Aberdeen boss Bob Sanguinetti with chief executive of VisitAberdeenshire, Chris Foy. Image: Port of Aberdeen

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy said the surge in cruise visitors is benefiting the wider economy.

He added: “The growth in cruise numbers in 2025 has been celebrated by tourism, hospitality and retail businesses across the city and shire.

“The first impression of our destination remains as important as ever.

“With the support of Peterson Energy Logistics, we expanded the quayside volunteer programme this year to offer even more warm welcomes and visitor information to passengers from all over the world.”

