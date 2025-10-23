Port of Aberdeen smashes cruise records as South Harbour delivers

Aberdeen has established itself as one of the UK’s fastest growing cruise destinations after welcoming a record 43,000 guests in 2025, up 79% on last year.

The surge in visitors has marked the city out as a key destination on the UK cruise map.

Port of Aberdeen handled 65 cruise calls, more than ever before, with larger vessels now a regular sight at the £420 million South Harbour.

Its success has been credited to growth in major cruise line arrivals, global promotion and world-class welcomes, with the city rolling out its famous north-east hospitality for all visitors.

The season ended on 20 September with the arrival of Viking Vela, capping a summer of landmark visits including Ritz-Carlton’s Ilma and the 292-metre Costa Favolosa.

The city also hosted Cruise Britain’s annual summer event in June, further cementing its reputation on the global stage.

Passengers were greeted with Alba bagpipes on the quay and volunteers from VisitAberdeenshire guiding visitors to the city and beyond, from Union Street to Deeside, Dunnottar Castle and Royal Deeside.

Port of Aberdeen beats cruise records

Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti said South Harbour had transformed the city’s cruise prospects.

“Our investment in Aberdeen South Harbour has been a game-changer, unlocking substantial new opportunities for the cruise sector,” he said.

“This expansion is one of the key reasons behind the significant increase in cruise calls we’re seeing.”

CruiseAberdeenshire promoted Port of Aberdeen on the global stage at industry events in Miami and Hamburg to attract new cruise operators.

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy said the surge in cruise visitors is benefiting the wider economy.

He added: “The growth in cruise numbers in 2025 has been celebrated by tourism, hospitality and retail businesses across the city and shire.

“The first impression of our destination remains as important as ever.

“With the support of Peterson Energy Logistics, we expanded the quayside volunteer programme this year to offer even more warm welcomes and visitor information to passengers from all over the world.”