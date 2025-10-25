Aberdeen’s Xodus Group reports nearly £1m loss as renewables delays trigger job cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Xodus Group reports nearly £1m loss as renewables delays trigger job cuts

The results come as the firm announces a leadership change.

By Liza Hamilton
Xodus Group boss Steve Swindell outside The Capitol.
Xodus Group founder Steve Swindell. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen-headquartered energy consultancy Xodus Group has slid deeper into the red, posting a loss of nearly £1 million as delays in renewables projects hit earnings.

The firm, based in the Capitol Building on Union Street, reported turnover of £46.9m for 2024, down from £48.2m the year before.

Pre-tax losses widened to £917,000, compared with £736,000 in 2023, according to newly filed accounts at Companies House.

The results follow job cuts for Xodus, which has UK bases in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Orkney and London.

The firm announced the cuts in July saying the move was needed to respond to a “challenging market”.

Leadership change at Xodus

Meanwhile, founder Steve Swindell has stepped down after two decades at the helm. He has been succeeded by Stuart Holley, who took over in early October.

Mr Swindell will continue to advise the company through 2026.

Outgoing Xodus chief executive Steve Swindell. Image: Xodus

Mr Holley said: “Whilst it has been a challenging few years for the UK offshore market, with delays in some renewables projects and policy uncertainty around oil and gas, Xodus has continued building our global capabilities across all forms of energy including carbon capture and storage and power networks.

“We’ve reshaped for the future and plan to continue to focus on our strengths, bringing expertise to unlock value for our customers to influence positive change.”

In a LinkedIn post reflecting on his tenure, Mr Swindell noted that more than 2,700 people have held an Xodus email address since the company’s launch.

He praised co-founders Colin Manson, Richard Heard, and Alistair Dornan for their role in building the firm.

Delays in renewables sector blamed

In his strategic report, Mr Swindell said the latest results came “despite efforts to mitigate the impact of external economic factors”.

Xodus Group unveiled plans to go after the tidal market in Japan.

“The result is primarily due to delays in market conditions, especially in the renewables sector,” he said.

He added: “With the support of shareholders the company has continued its plans to invest in broadening capability throughout the energy transition market and increasing capacity across the business.

“We are confident that these investments will position the company for a stronger financial performance in the coming years.”

He said Xodus remains proactive in developing new technologies to support the energy transition, focusing on oil and gas evolution as well as emerging renewable energy.

Global expansion despite UK challenges

Despite domestic pressures, Xodus has been expanding internationally. Earlier this year, the company acquired US-based Daymark Energy Advisors, adding 40 specialists across 23 American states and two Canadian provinces.

Last year, however, Xodus closed its X-Academy initiative in Aberdeen, blaming a lack of access to public funding for the skills accelerator.

Steve Swindell outside Xodus Group’s Aberdeen headquarters. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Looking ahead, the company said it expects increased activity through 2025 as global demand for decarbonisation accelerates.

“The company is well positioned to take advantage of future opportunities arising from the energy transition and rapid efforts to decarbonise energy markets,” said Mr Swindell.

He added that oil and gas markets have undergone “a transformational period” and that Xodus has responded with innovation, new capabilities, and cost efficiencies.

Conversation