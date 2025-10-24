Plans for new purpose-built gymnastics centre in Banchory

Plans to create a state-of-the-art gymnastics centre in Banchory have been submitted.

Seamount Ltd, the property developer behind the new £2.5 million Banchory Trade Park at Burn O’Bennie Road, wants to convert one of its units into a fully equipped gymnastics centre.

The proposed centre would feature a gymnastics hall with vaulting, parallel bars, rings, a sprung floor, and all the professional apparatus required for coaching classes and community use.

The application, submitted on behalf of Aboyne Gymnastics & Trampoline Club (AGTC), could see the charity lease Block 3 at the recently completed trade park.

New gymnastics centre for Banchory

If approved, the new gymnastics centre would complement AGTC’s existing popular programme in Aboyne rather than replace it.

AGTC head coach Claire Marno said there is strong demand for a purpose-built gymnastics venue in Banchory.

She said: “This is an exciting addition to our existing Aboyne facility – not a replacement – meaning even more local children will have access to high-quality gymnastics right across Deeside.

“We’ll continue working hard to secure the funding needed to make that vision a reality.”

The new centre would provide state-of-the-art gymnastics facilities, creating a community hub focused on health, fitness, and friendship.

It’s hoped that the facility will also support local events, school partnerships, and holiday activity programmes.

Developer excited about local impact

Seamount Ltd, the property developer behind the trade park, said the facility would deliver real value to Banchory.

“We built four blocks at Banchory Trade Park, and already two are let to national occupiers Howdens and Kwik Fit,” said managing director Alastair Ness.

“Now one of the remaining units could host Aboyne Gymnastics, subject to planning permission.

“It’s exciting to see this kind of development happening in Banchory, especially at a time when new builds are scarce.”

Aboyne club waiting lists

Mr Ness highlighted the urgent demand driving the project. He said: “AGTC approached us because their Aboyne facility is at capacity.

“Families from Banchory are currently travelling just to take part and they have long wait lists.

“Brodie and Claire Marno bring serious experience, and we are eager to support them.”

Seamount Ltd will also carry out the internal fit-out, including toilets, reception and staff accommodation.

If planning permission is granted, internal fit-out work could begin in early 2026, with the facility aiming to open its doors in May 2026.

“Hopefully it’ll get rubber-stamped soon,” Mr Ness added. “The application was just validated last week, and we expect a decision within two months.”

