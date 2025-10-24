Aberdeenshire garden centre to close after 36 years

An Aberdeenshire garden centre has announced it is to close after more than 36 years in business.

Kirkdale Nursery is located on a six-acre site near the village of Daviot and has been trading since 1989.

The business prides itself on having one of the “largest selections of hardy plants in Scotland”.

Kirkdale also has an extensive collection of fruit trees, conifers and climbers.

But Nicola Robertson, who owns the centre, confirmed it will close on November 23.

In a statement to social media, she thanked Kirkdale’s loyal customers and said the centre had begun a closing down sale.

Kirkdale Nursery to close after three and half decades

She said: “It is with great sadness that we share some news.

“After many wonderful years, Kirkdale Nursery in Daviot, Inverurie, will be closing down.

“Our closing down sale has begun, with up to 70% off a wide range of items.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all our customers for their loyal support over the years, and to express our deepest gratitude to our wonderful staff for their unwavering dedication and hard work.

“Our final day of trading will be November 23, although this may be sooner depending on stock levels.”