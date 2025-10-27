Aberdeenshire housebuilder boss on strong sales despite industry challenges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire housebuilder boss on strong sales despite industry challenges

Michael Fotheringham set up his company more than 20 years ago after previously owning the Bervie Chipper.

By Rob McLaren
Michael Fotheringham, owner of Fotheringham Homes.
The boss of Aberdeenshire housebuilder Fotheringham Homes is delighted at strong sales on its latest development in a challenging time for the sector.

The firm broke ground on a 49-home development in Gourdon at the end of last year. Now 25 of the homes have people living in them.

Michael Fotheringham’s first taste of business was running the Bervie Chipper for a decade during the 1990s.

After selling his chip shops in Inverbervie and Stonehaven, he set up Gourdon-based Fotheringham Homes with his father Allan in 2002.

The family-owned business has since become one of the main housebuilders in the Mearns.

Personalisation gives competitive edge

Mr Fotheringham, 53, said the latest project has performed ahead of expectations with all but eight of the homes sold.

He said: “We built 35 houses in Gourdon a decade ago and there hasn’t been much development since.

“I think it spoke volumes that there was only one objection to the site – there was a strong desire for it in the community.

“The project came at a good time as we sold out a 56-home development in Inverbervie and were sitting with a list of 20 people who wanted one of those homes.

At least half of each Fotheringham Homes development, including the Gourdon site, is bungalows, with downsizers a key market. 
Inside one of the Fotheringham Homes houses.

“We ended up with 14 pre-sales on Gourdon which was a fantastic start.

“We broke ground in December, started foundations in April and now have 25 people moved in.

“It’s ahead of where we’ve expected to be. I think it speaks volumes about the quality of homes but also the desirability of the area as a place to live.”

The entire Linton Mews site will be completed by May. Part of the attraction of the company’s home is the degree to which homes can be personalised.

“You’ll never find two exactly the same homes on a development,” he said.

“It’s more time consuming to take this approach but it definitely helps sales to have a product that can be tailored to people’s individual tastes.”

Fotheringham Homes plans after Gourdon

The company, which has 35 staff, is hoping to embark on new projects in Inverbervie and Kirriemuir in Angus soon.

Mr Fotheringham, who is also vice chairman of Montrose Football Club, said it was getting harder to build.

He said: “I think if you ask anybody in any industry, but especially housebuilding, it’s challenging at the moment.

Michael (right) with the Fotheringham Homes senior team. Image: Supplied.

“It’s getting tougher to get sites through planning. It’s getting harder to find staff.

“Building regulations are getting more stringent and cost is a huge thing.

“So it’s not without its challenges but I still enjoy what we do.

“As important as profits is people enjoying and living in their new home.”

