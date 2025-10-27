Aberdeenshire housebuilder boss on strong sales despite industry challenges

The boss of Aberdeenshire housebuilder Fotheringham Homes is delighted at strong sales on its latest development in a challenging time for the sector.

The firm broke ground on a 49-home development in Gourdon at the end of last year. Now 25 of the homes have people living in them.

Michael Fotheringham’s first taste of business was running the Bervie Chipper for a decade during the 1990s.

After selling his chip shops in Inverbervie and Stonehaven, he set up Gourdon-based Fotheringham Homes with his father Allan in 2002.

The family-owned business has since become one of the main housebuilders in the Mearns.

Personalisation gives competitive edge

Mr Fotheringham, 53, said the latest project has performed ahead of expectations with all but eight of the homes sold.

He said: “We built 35 houses in Gourdon a decade ago and there hasn’t been much development since.

“I think it spoke volumes that there was only one objection to the site – there was a strong desire for it in the community.

“The project came at a good time as we sold out a 56-home development in Inverbervie and were sitting with a list of 20 people who wanted one of those homes.

“We ended up with 14 pre-sales on Gourdon which was a fantastic start.

“We broke ground in December, started foundations in April and now have 25 people moved in.

“It’s ahead of where we’ve expected to be. I think it speaks volumes about the quality of homes but also the desirability of the area as a place to live.”

The entire Linton Mews site will be completed by May. Part of the attraction of the company’s home is the degree to which homes can be personalised.

“You’ll never find two exactly the same homes on a development,” he said.

“It’s more time consuming to take this approach but it definitely helps sales to have a product that can be tailored to people’s individual tastes.”

Fotheringham Homes plans after Gourdon

The company, which has 35 staff, is hoping to embark on new projects in Inverbervie and Kirriemuir in Angus soon.

Mr Fotheringham, who is also vice chairman of Montrose Football Club, said it was getting harder to build.

He said: “I think if you ask anybody in any industry, but especially housebuilding, it’s challenging at the moment.

“It’s getting tougher to get sites through planning. It’s getting harder to find staff.

“Building regulations are getting more stringent and cost is a huge thing.

“So it’s not without its challenges but I still enjoy what we do.

“As important as profits is people enjoying and living in their new home.”