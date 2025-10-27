Thousands of North Sea jobs in jeopardy as Petrofac files for administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Thousands of North Sea jobs in jeopardy as Petrofac files for administration

It follows the cancellation of a major offshore wind contract.

By Liza Hamilton
Petrofac has filed for administration. Image: Petrofac
Petrofac has filed for administration. Image: Petrofac

North Sea energy giant Petrofac has filed for administration, putting thousands of jobs in Aberdeen and the north-east at risk.

The energy services firm employs around 2,000 people from its UK headquarters in Aberdeen.

Its workers operate and maintain offshore platforms for BP, Shell and other major companies.

In a statement, Petrofac said the move followed the cancellation of a major contract by Dutch grid operator TenneT to build offshore windfarms.

The company added its operating businesses will continue trading while rescue options are explored.

“The group’s operations will continue to trade, and options for alternative restructuring and mergers and acquisitions solutions are being actively explored with key creditors,” the firm said.

Petrofac files for administration

Administrators will take control of the holding company, Petrofac Limited.

“When appointed, administrators will work alongside executive management to preserve value, operational capability and ongoing delivery across the group’s operating and trading entities,” said the company.

A North Sea oil and gas industry crew change.
Thousands of oil and gas jobs are feared at risk. Image: Petrofac

Petrofac has been a core part of the North Sea’s offshore industry for decades. It runs training centres, engineering teams and offshore crews from its Aberdeen base.

A source close to the company said the UK division remains in a strong position to continue trading.

A spokesperson for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero confirmed the UK arm of Petrofac has not entered administration.

“It is continuing to operate as normal, as an in-demand business with a highly skilled workforce and many successful contracts,” the spokesperson said.

“Petrofac’s administration is a product of longstanding issues in their global business. The government will continue to work with the UK company as it focuses on its long-term future.

“Ministers are working across all parts of government led by DESNZ in support of this.”

Petrofac worker on the BP Clair Ridge project West of Shetland. Image: Simon Price/Firstpix

Meanwhile, Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland Andrew Bowie MP said he will ask an urgent question in Westminster today.

He described Petrofac’s announcement as “catastrophic for the north-east”.

Thousands of north-east jobs at risk

He blamed Labour and SNP policies for the crisis.

“The consequences of Labour’s harmful sanctions of increasing the windfall tax, ending the investment allowance and opposing all new oil and gas licences are now being felt, resulting in the loss of thousands of jobs,” he said.

“At the heart of this are Petrofac’s staff, and my thoughts go out to the employees whose jobs have been put at risk.”

Conversation