Thousands of North Sea jobs in jeopardy as Petrofac files for administration

North Sea energy giant Petrofac has filed for administration, putting thousands of jobs in Aberdeen and the north-east at risk.

The energy services firm employs around 2,000 people from its UK headquarters in Aberdeen.

Its workers operate and maintain offshore platforms for BP, Shell and other major companies.

In a statement, Petrofac said the move followed the cancellation of a major contract by Dutch grid operator TenneT to build offshore windfarms.

The company added its operating businesses will continue trading while rescue options are explored.

“The group’s operations will continue to trade, and options for alternative restructuring and mergers and acquisitions solutions are being actively explored with key creditors,” the firm said.

Petrofac files for administration

Administrators will take control of the holding company, Petrofac Limited.

“When appointed, administrators will work alongside executive management to preserve value, operational capability and ongoing delivery across the group’s operating and trading entities,” said the company.

Petrofac has been a core part of the North Sea’s offshore industry for decades. It runs training centres, engineering teams and offshore crews from its Aberdeen base.

A source close to the company said the UK division remains in a strong position to continue trading.

A spokesperson for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero confirmed the UK arm of Petrofac has not entered administration.

“It is continuing to operate as normal, as an in-demand business with a highly skilled workforce and many successful contracts,” the spokesperson said.

“Petrofac’s administration is a product of longstanding issues in their global business. The government will continue to work with the UK company as it focuses on its long-term future.

“Ministers are working across all parts of government led by DESNZ in support of this.”

Meanwhile, Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland Andrew Bowie MP said he will ask an urgent question in Westminster today.

He described Petrofac’s announcement as “catastrophic for the north-east”.

Thousands of north-east jobs at risk

He blamed Labour and SNP policies for the crisis.

“The consequences of Labour’s harmful sanctions of increasing the windfall tax, ending the investment allowance and opposing all new oil and gas licences are now being felt, resulting in the loss of thousands of jobs,” he said.

“At the heart of this are Petrofac’s staff, and my thoughts go out to the employees whose jobs have been put at risk.”