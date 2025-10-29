Aberdeen’s Marcliffe awarded AA five-star rating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Marcliffe awarded AA five-star rating

Owner Sir Jim Milne said "Aberdeen's a city that deserves a five-star hotel".

By Kelly Wilson
Marcliffe team members celebrate its AA five-star rating. Image: Marcliffe
Aberdeen’s Marcliffe has been officially awarded the AA five-star rating, making it the city’s only hotel to achieve the accolade.

It is the first time Marcliffe has received the accreditation from the AA, following the retirement of VisitScotland’s Quality Assurance (QA) scheme earlier this year.

The rating was awarded after a series of anonymous overnight inspections by AA assessors, who evaluated the hotel’s service, facilities, food, and overall guest experience against rigorous criteria.

Marcliffe, Aberdeen’s only five-star hotel, said the result “reflects the highest level of excellence across every touchpoint of the guest journey.”

‘Brilliant achievement’

The hotel’s restaurant has also received an AA Rosette, recognising food that stands out locally, prepared with care and skill using quality ingredients.

Marcliffe owner and chairman Sir Jim Milne, said: “This is a brilliant achievement and shows just how far we’ve come in a short time.

“To think we closed the hotel earlier this year to focus on improving standards, and now we’ve received this award, it’s a huge achievement and something the whole team can be proud of.

Sir Jim Milne at The Marcliffe. Image: Balmoral Group

“Aberdeen’s a city that deserves a five-star hotel, and I’m really proud of the team for making it happen.”

After examining the Marcliffe the AA inspectors commended the establishment with the overview stating: “Set in well tended grounds the hotel offers a quality guest experience in comfortable surroundings.

“The open log fires add to the charm with the spa offering treatments to pamper any weary traveller.

“A wonderful array of malt whiskies with some high end drams on hand for the discerning connoisseur.

Award winning food using locally sourced provenance will further enhance the guest experience.”

Acquisition will triple Marcliffe estate

In another significant milestone for Marcliffe’s future, the acquisition of the neighbouring Woodbank Hotel is nearing completion and is expected to be finalised by the end of next month.

Shell currently owns the grand 14-acre Woodbank estate, which includes a sports complex, for the use of its workforce.

Aerial view of Woodbank estate (left) next to the Marcliffe Hotel, at North Deeside Road. Image: Balmoral Group

Marcliffe, owned by Balmoral Group, said the move is part of a bold vision to expand the hotel’s spa and leisure facilities, drawing inspiration from Scotland’s leading five-star destinations.

It will nearly triple the size of the Marcliffe estate, unlocking exciting opportunities for growth, development, and enhanced guest experiences.

Conversation