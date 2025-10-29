Aberdeen’s Marcliffe awarded AA five-star rating

Aberdeen’s Marcliffe has been officially awarded the AA five-star rating, making it the city’s only hotel to achieve the accolade.

It is the first time Marcliffe has received the accreditation from the AA, following the retirement of VisitScotland’s Quality Assurance (QA) scheme earlier this year.

The rating was awarded after a series of anonymous overnight inspections by AA assessors, who evaluated the hotel’s service, facilities, food, and overall guest experience against rigorous criteria.

Marcliffe, Aberdeen’s only five-star hotel, said the result “reflects the highest level of excellence across every touchpoint of the guest journey.”

‘Brilliant achievement’

The hotel’s restaurant has also received an AA Rosette, recognising food that stands out locally, prepared with care and skill using quality ingredients.

Marcliffe owner and chairman Sir Jim Milne, said: “This is a brilliant achievement and shows just how far we’ve come in a short time.

“To think we closed the hotel earlier this year to focus on improving standards, and now we’ve received this award, it’s a huge achievement and something the whole team can be proud of.

“Aberdeen’s a city that deserves a five-star hotel, and I’m really proud of the team for making it happen.”

After examining the Marcliffe the AA inspectors commended the establishment with the overview stating: “Set in well tended grounds the hotel offers a quality guest experience in comfortable surroundings.

“The open log fires add to the charm with the spa offering treatments to pamper any weary traveller.

“A wonderful array of malt whiskies with some high end drams on hand for the discerning connoisseur.

Award winning food using locally sourced provenance will further enhance the guest experience.”

Acquisition will triple Marcliffe estate

In another significant milestone for Marcliffe’s future, the acquisition of the neighbouring Woodbank Hotel is nearing completion and is expected to be finalised by the end of next month.

Shell currently owns the grand 14-acre Woodbank estate, which includes a sports complex, for the use of its workforce.

Marcliffe, owned by Balmoral Group, said the move is part of a bold vision to expand the hotel’s spa and leisure facilities, drawing inspiration from Scotland’s leading five-star destinations.

It will nearly triple the size of the Marcliffe estate, unlocking exciting opportunities for growth, development, and enhanced guest experiences.