New vessels steer Macduff Shipyards’ profit on a strong course

Macduff Shipyards has reported another strong financial performance as the north-east boatbuilder continues to benefit from healthy demand across its operations.

Pre-tax profits rose to £3.49 million in the year to February 28 2025, up from £2.66m the previous year, while turnover dipped slightly to £28.1m from £29.1m.

The Aberdeenshire firm delivered three new vessels during the year, alongside extensive repair and refit work.

‘Very busy’ year for firm

The company, which has more than 200 employees, operates from sites in Macduff, Fraserburgh and Buckie.

Managing director John Watt said: “These accounts reflect three new vessels delivered during the year together with significant repair and refit work.

“Our crane hire and profiling divisions have also been very busy”

Macduff Shipyards is also playing its part in net zero efforts with work continuing on construction of its first hybrid vessel.

Mr Watt said: “The yard has worked hard to improve the efficiency of its new build vessels, reducing fuel consumption and their environmental impact.

“In 2025 we continue to build our first hybrid vessel which will feature large battery packs so that the vessel can run overnight with zero emissions”

Macduff Shipyards ‘invests in people’

The accounts show staff numbers have decreased from 216 in 2024 to 212 in 2025, with the wage bill reaching £10.5m.

However, creating career opportunities for young people continues to be important to the firm, with 40 currently undergoing training.

Mr Watt said: “We invest heavily in our business and people and at present we have 40 young people in work experience from college, modern apprenticeships or HNC Course.

“We are committed to providing a good level of services to our customers.”

As well as boatbuilding and repairs, the company has profiling, crane hire and precision engineering operations.

Macduff Profilers cuts carbon steel, stainless steel and aluminium, and Macduff Crane Hire operates 10 mobile cranes nationally.

Macduff Precision Engineering provides a range of machining, welding and fabrication services.

Continue to ‘reinvest profits’

Looking ahead, the yard continues to have a healthy order book for fishing and workboats as well as ongoing refits on fishing, fish farming and oil and gas industry-related vessels.

Mr Watt said: “The directors are not planning any major changes in the business model in the next 12 months but continue to invest in new projects and facilities at the yard and plant.

“The company continues to reinvest profits into upgrading the yards and has a very healthy order book for new vessels and repairs in the next 12 months.”

In July last year, Macduff Shipyards won a multi-million-pound contract for a new workboat to supply the Scottish salmon sector.

Mull firm Inverlussa Marine Services appointed Macduff Shipyards to design and build the 82ft vessel.