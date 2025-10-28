New vessels steer Macduff Shipyards’ profit on a strong course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

New vessels steer Macduff Shipyards’ profit on a strong course

The firms latest annual accounts shows a 31% jump in earnings.

By Kelly Wilson
Macduff Shipyards Bradan An Eolais newly built vessel. Image: Macduff Shipyards
Macduff Shipyards Bradan An Eolais newly built vessel. Image: Macduff Shipyards

Macduff Shipyards has reported another strong financial performance as the north-east boatbuilder continues to benefit from healthy demand across its operations.

Pre-tax profits rose to £3.49 million in the year to February 28 2025, up from £2.66m the previous year, while turnover dipped slightly to £28.1m from £29.1m.

The Aberdeenshire firm delivered three new vessels during the year, alongside extensive repair and refit work.

‘Very busy’ year for firm

The company, which has more than 200 employees, operates from sites in Macduff, Fraserburgh and Buckie.

Managing director John Watt said: “These accounts reflect three new vessels delivered during the year together with significant repair and refit work.

“Our crane hire and profiling divisions have also been very busy”

Macduff Shipyards in Macduff.
Macduff Shipyards in Macduff. Image: Jason Hedges

Macduff Shipyards is also playing its part in net zero efforts with work continuing on construction of its first hybrid vessel.

Mr Watt said: “The yard has worked hard to improve the efficiency of its new build vessels, reducing fuel consumption and their environmental impact.

“In 2025 we continue to build our first hybrid vessel which will feature large battery packs so that the vessel can run overnight with zero emissions”

Macduff Shipyards ‘invests in people’

The accounts show staff numbers have decreased from 216 in 2024 to 212 in 2025, with the wage bill reaching £10.5m.

However, creating career opportunities for young people continues to be important to the firm, with 40 currently undergoing training.

Macduff Shipyard vessel Forever Faithful PD289. Image: Macduff Shipyards.

Mr Watt said: “We invest heavily in our business and people and at present we have 40 young people in work experience from college, modern apprenticeships or HNC Course.

“We are committed to providing a good level of services to our customers.”

As well as boatbuilding and repairs, the company has profiling, crane hire and precision engineering operations.

Macduff Profilers cuts carbon steel, stainless steel and aluminium, and Macduff Crane Hire operates 10 mobile cranes nationally.

Macduff Precision Engineering provides a range of machining, welding and fabrication services.

Continue to ‘reinvest profits’

Looking ahead, the yard continues to have a healthy order book for fishing and workboats as well as ongoing refits on fishing, fish farming and oil and gas industry-related vessels.

Mr Watt said: “The directors are not planning any major changes in the business model in the next 12 months but continue to invest in new projects and facilities at the yard and plant.

“The company continues to reinvest profits into upgrading the yards and has a very healthy order book for new vessels and repairs in the next 12 months.”

In July last year, Macduff Shipyards won a multi-million-pound contract for a new workboat to supply the Scottish salmon sector.

Mull firm Inverlussa Marine Services appointed Macduff Shipyards to design and build the 82ft vessel.

Conversation