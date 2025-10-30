Aberdeen architects breaks £1m sales barrier amid expansion plans

An Aberdeen architectural firm has reached the £1 million turnover milestone after a year of significant growth.

Archilink was founded by Alistair Lea and Shehan Heguragamage in 2019 after the pair met at university in the city.

In six years they’ve seen their business grow to produce the seven-figure turnover and has now moved into Manchester.

Alistair has described the pair’s journey as “incredible and amazing”.

Duo fully committed to Archilink

Archilink, based in the city’s Neo House in Riverside Drive, continues to build on its staff numbers, quadrupling in the past six years.

There are four employees in the Aberdeen office, four in Glasgow and hires are planned for Manchester.

The business uses “cutting-edge” technologies to deliver “fast, detailed, data-led” surveys for architects, resulting in 2D and 3D models.

Alistair, who studied architecture at Robert Gordon’s with Shehan, said: “It’s incredible and amazing to think we’ve come from a startup to where we are now.

“Myself and Shehan always go back to the day where we had a discussion about whether we were going to get part-time jobs or not.

“But we decided we weren’t going to do that and were just going to go two feet in and try this for a while.

“I think that was the key decision. If we had gone into architecture, we both would have done well but this would have been a side gig, but Archilink being the forefront was what kicked it on.”

Archilink ‘huge potential’

It is hoped opening in Manchester could see turnover, which has topped £1m, increase by a third next year.

Alistair, 29, said: “Business has been brilliant. We do three or four jobs every day in Aberdeen and have a team of four.

“We’ve managed to service everywhere and have done loads of work in Inverness and the Islands.

“Expanding to Manchester has been a natural next step for us after our success in Scotland.

“We’re delighted to have already secured clients in the city, and we see huge potential for further growth.

“One of the ways we’ve managed to almost double our turnover was by opening in Glasgow.

“We’d hope that opening the Manchester office would do a similar sort of thing. Not doubling turnover, but it would probably add a third again.”

Work across the UK

The company currently works with more than 340 clients on a range of projects, from

residential to large commercial and mixed-use buildings.

Notable projects include work on Orkney Cathedral, a building Alistair described as “iconic” and London’s Trafalgar Square and House of Gods in Manchester.

Alistair said: “It’s one of the oldest buildings in Britain and it was a pretty cool project to be involved with.

“We’ve built up a close relationship with a lot of architects and the business has been great.”