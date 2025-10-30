Aberdeen architects breaks £1m sales barrier amid expansion plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen architects breaks £1m sales barrier amid expansion plans

The architectural surveying company has quadrupled its headcount since opening.

By Kelly Wilson
Archilink directors Alistair Lea and Shehan Heguragamage. Image: Spey
An Aberdeen architectural firm has reached the £1 million turnover milestone after a year of significant growth.

Archilink was founded by Alistair Lea and Shehan Heguragamage in 2019 after the pair met at university in the city.

In six years they’ve seen their business grow to produce the seven-figure turnover and has now moved into Manchester.

Alistair has described the pair’s journey as “incredible and amazing”.

Duo fully committed to Archilink

Archilink, based in the city’s Neo House in Riverside Drive, continues to build on its staff numbers, quadrupling in the past six years.

There are four employees in the Aberdeen office, four in Glasgow and hires are planned for Manchester.

The business uses “cutting-edge” technologies to deliver “fast, detailed, data-led” surveys for architects, resulting in 2D and 3D models.

Alistair Lea and Shehan Heguragamage have broken the £1m turnover mark. Image: Spey

Alistair, who studied architecture at Robert Gordon’s with Shehan, said: “It’s incredible and amazing to think we’ve come from a startup to where we are now.

“Myself and Shehan always go back to the day where we had a discussion about whether we were going to get part-time jobs or not.

“But we decided we weren’t going to do that and were just going to go two feet in and try this for a while.

“I think that was the key decision. If we had gone into architecture, we both would have done well but this would have been a side gig, but Archilink being the forefront was what kicked it on.”

Archilink ‘huge potential’

It is hoped opening in Manchester could see turnover, which has topped £1m, increase by a third next year.

Alistair, 29, said: “Business has been brilliant. We do three or four jobs every day in Aberdeen and have a team of four.

“We’ve managed to service everywhere and have done loads of work in Inverness and the Islands.

Shehan Heguragamage & Alistair Lea pictured in Manchester. Image: Spey

“Expanding to Manchester has been a natural next step for us after our success in Scotland.

“We’re delighted to have already secured clients in the city, and we see huge potential for further growth.

“One of the ways we’ve managed to almost double our turnover was by opening in Glasgow.

“We’d hope that opening the Manchester office would do a similar sort of thing. Not doubling turnover, but it would probably add a third again.”

Work across the UK

The company currently works with more than 340 clients on a range of projects, from
residential to large commercial and mixed-use buildings.

Notable projects include work on Orkney Cathedral, a building Alistair described as “iconic” and London’s Trafalgar Square and House of Gods in Manchester.

Alistair said: “It’s one of the oldest buildings in Britain and it was a pretty cool project to be involved with.

“We’ve built up a close relationship with a lot of architects and the business has been great.”

