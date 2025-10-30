Rollerbowl boss looks back emotionally on ’35 years of wow’ and memories as Inverness venue shuts doors for final time

Rollerbowl has now shut its doors for the final time after more than 35 years of keeping the good times rolling in Inverness.

Owner Shahid Yusaf revealed the “emotional decision” at the beginning of last month and put it down to Hollywood Bowl opening in the city.

He felt the company was stepping on his toes and knew there were slim odds two bowling alleys would be able to survive in the Highland capital.

His decision to close was made final on Sunday, when the 66-year-old said farewell to his last customers.

However, Shahid said he will look back fondly from his three-and-a-half decades at the helm – determined not to let the sour ending spoil the memories.

The ‘very emotional’ decision to close

Shahid said the hardest part of the decision to shut Rollerbowl was telling his staff, some of whom have been with him for all 35 years.

He said: “Trying to break the news was the hardest part. It’s amazing to have had people here for that long, and I think that speaks well for how we treated our staff.

“But now they have to look for another job, something which never even crossed their mind before.

“Since the new place has opened up, there hasn’t been enough business. We were haemorrhaging money.

“So it was a really difficult decision, yes, but also one which had to be made.”

Shahid would be happy to see someone come along and re-open the centre under new ownership.

He added: “We’ve tried our best to keep going and stay open in the past five months, but it’s got to the point it is too much for us now.

“I’m really hoping someone comes along, takes over and hopefully can keep the building going as a bowling centre.

“That would be the dream scenario for me.”

Rollerbowl in the beginning

Looking back to the beginning in 1990, more than 100 men were in building the lanes for the then-highly anticipated Rollerbowl.

Shahid remembers queues being out of the door on opening day, with the venue being the first of its kind in Inverness.

He said: “It was such a fantastic feeling, Inverness was a virgin area for bowling and so it was all very exciting, for everyone.

“I was 31 when I moved up and felt this was an opportunity. When we opened the doors, we were really busy.

“There were queues out of the door and you could barely see the carpet for the amount of people. Every lane was being used, it was fantastic to see.”

Positive memories as Rollerbowl shuts

Shahid believes businesses do not last for as long as his did if they hadn’t been successful.

He describes Rollerbowl’s time in the Highland capital as “35 years of wow”.

He said: “There are moments, days, highlights which stand out and will stay with you forever.

“It’s such a special thing to also be able to help others make memories.

“Of course there has been ups and downs, but you don’t survive for 35 years without overcoming challenges.”

Shahid said he feels a lot of pride in being able to have served generations of families in Inverness, including his own.

He added: “Lots of people have had birthday parties here as a child and were then able to take their own children.

“I’m a grandad now, when my grandchildren came up here from Edinburgh they would get so excited. They loved coming in.

“We have lovely memories here, it has been part of my kids growing up.

“I’ve also grown up here myself, and shutting the doors is like the end of a very long but amazing chapter.