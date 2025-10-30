Rollerbowl boss looks back emotionally on ’35 years of wow’ and memories as Inverness venue shuts doors for final time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Rollerbowl boss looks back emotionally on ’35 years of wow’ and memories as Inverness venue shuts doors for final time

Shahid Yusaf remembers a queue out of the door on opening day in 1990 and he feels a lot of pride in what he has achieved.

Rollerbowl is closing in Inverness
Rollerbowl in Inverness has closed. Image: Rollerbowl.
By Alex Banks

Rollerbowl has now shut its doors for the final time after more than 35 years of keeping the good times rolling in Inverness.

Owner Shahid Yusaf revealed the “emotional decision” at the beginning of last month and put it down to Hollywood Bowl opening in the city.

He felt the company was stepping on his toes and knew there were slim odds two bowling alleys would be able to survive in the Highland capital.

His decision to close was made final on Sunday, when the 66-year-old said farewell to his last customers.

However, Shahid said he will look back fondly from his three-and-a-half decades at the helm – determined not to let the sour ending spoil the memories.

The ‘very emotional’ decision to close

Shahid said the hardest part of the decision to shut Rollerbowl was telling his staff, some of whom have been with him for all 35 years.

He said: “Trying to break the news was the hardest part. It’s amazing to have had people here for that long, and I think that speaks well for how we treated our staff.

“But now they have to look for another job, something which never even crossed their mind before.

“Since the new place has opened up, there hasn’t been enough business. We were haemorrhaging money.

Rollerbowl is shut for good, but Shahid Yusaf has plenty of memories.

“So it was a really difficult decision, yes, but also one which had to be made.”

Shahid would be happy to see someone come along and re-open the centre under new ownership.

He added: “We’ve tried our best to keep going and stay open in the past five months, but it’s got to the point it is too much for us now.

“I’m really hoping someone comes along, takes over and hopefully can keep the building going as a bowling centre.

“That would be the dream scenario for me.”

Rollerbowl in the beginning

Looking back to the beginning in 1990, more than 100 men were in building the lanes for the then-highly anticipated Rollerbowl.

Shahid remembers queues being out of the door on opening day, with the venue being the first of its kind in Inverness.

He said: “It was such a fantastic feeling, Inverness was a virgin area for bowling and so it was all very exciting, for everyone.

“I was 31 when I moved up and felt this was an opportunity. When we opened the doors, we were really busy.

“There were queues out of the door and you could barely see the carpet for the amount of people. Every lane was being used, it was fantastic to see.”

Positive memories as Rollerbowl shuts

Shahid believes businesses do not last for as long as his did if they hadn’t been successful.

He describes Rollerbowl’s time in the Highland capital as “35 years of wow”.

He said: “There are moments, days, highlights which stand out and will stay with you forever.

“It’s such a special thing to also be able to help others make memories.

“Of course there has been ups and downs, but you don’t survive for 35 years without overcoming challenges.”

Rollerbowl celebrated its 35th birthday this year before shutting at the weekend.

Shahid said he feels a lot of pride in being able to have served generations of families in Inverness, including his own.

He added: “Lots of people have had birthday parties here as a child and were then able to take their own children.

“I’m a grandad now, when my grandchildren came up here from Edinburgh they would get so excited. They loved coming in.

“We have lovely memories here, it has been part of my kids growing up.

“I’ve also grown up here myself, and shutting the doors is like the end of a very long but amazing chapter.

Conversation