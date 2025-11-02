From North Sea oil rigs to dream trips: Fraserburgh offshore workers on growing travel agency

When the uncertainty of life in the North Sea began to take its toll, Kevin Christie and Chris Stark-Proctor decided to take their futures into their own hands.

Combining Kevin’s 13 years of travel industry experience with Chris’s sales background, the pair founded CK Travel Trade.

The company has grown rapidly over the past two years and the duo are now to open their first shop in Fraserburgh.

Kevin answered our questions about his journey, his achievements and challenges and what the future holds.

How and why did you start in business?

Chris and I were working in the offshore industry, but we both felt insecure in our futures. We just didn’t know how long we would have left in our career paths.

Before going offshore, I had built up a 13-year career in the travel industry after leaving school at the age of 15, so I had loads of travel experience.

Chris has a background in sales but also a passion for travel, so we decided to combine our skill sets and start our own travel agency, CK Travel Trade.

We’ve had a great and successful two years with the business operating mostly online, but there are very exciting times ahead. Right now, we’re preparing to open our own shop in Fraserburgh at the end of this month.

How did you get to where you are today?

We’re totally dedicated to the business and have put in a lot of hard work, working all hours of the day and night. Time is the greatest challenge, mostly because I’m still working in oil and gas.

We’ve built an online following of more than 6,000 people, and it’s still growing daily. Having such a large following and customer base has given us confidence in the business, and we feel it’s the right time to grow bigger.

Who helped you?

Our families always supported our dream of starting our own travel agency and have helped us get to where we are today.

We started out as home workers through Hays Travel Agency, which has been great, and now the business is growing fast, we’ve joined the Federation of Small Businesses to take advantage of their fantastic membership benefits.

What is your biggest mistake?

I really wish we’d started the business sooner! It was something Chris and I had talked about doing for ages, but it took time to build up the confidence. I wish we had known how much of a success it would be.

What is your greatest achievement?

We were runners up at the UK Business Start Up Awards in our first year, and we’ve smashed every target that we’ve ever set ourselves.

We’re so thankful for the support we’ve received from new and regular customers. We feel it’s an achievement every time we help them book their dream holidays and save them money.

We’ve even had customers book their next holiday with us while they’re still enjoying their current one!

What do you still hope to achieve?

These first two years have seen a huge amount of growth, and if that continues, you never know. There might be more shops in the future!