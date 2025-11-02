From North Sea oil rigs to dream trips: Fraserburgh offshore workers on growing travel agency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From North Sea oil rigs to dream trips: Fraserburgh offshore workers on growing travel agency

The duo will open their first shop next month.

By Kelly Wilson
Chris Stark-Proctor and Kevin Christie, directors of CK Travel Trade. Image: FSB
When the uncertainty of life in the North Sea began to take its toll, Kevin Christie and Chris Stark-Proctor decided to take their futures into their own hands.

Combining Kevin’s 13 years of travel industry experience with Chris’s sales background, the pair founded CK Travel Trade.

The company has grown rapidly over the past two years and the duo are now to open their first shop in Fraserburgh.

Kevin answered our questions about his journey, his achievements and challenges and what the future holds.

How and why did you start in business?

Chris and I were working in the offshore industry, but we both felt insecure in our futures. We just didn’t know how long we would have left in our career paths.

Before going offshore, I had built up a 13-year career in the travel industry after leaving school at the age of 15, so I had loads of travel experience.

Chris has a background in sales but also a passion for travel, so we decided to combine our skill sets and start our own travel agency, CK Travel Trade.

Inside of new CK Travel Trade shop. Image: FSB

We’ve had a great and successful two years with the business operating mostly online, but there are very exciting times ahead. Right now, we’re preparing to open our own shop in Fraserburgh at the end of this month.

How did you get to where you are today?

We’re totally dedicated to the business and have put in a lot of hard work, working all hours of the day and night. Time is the greatest challenge, mostly because I’m still working in oil and gas.

We’ve built an online following of more than 6,000 people, and it’s still growing daily. Having such a large following and customer base has given us confidence in the business, and we feel it’s the right time to grow bigger.

Who helped you?

Our families always supported our dream of starting our own travel agency and have helped us get to where we are today.

We started out as home workers through Hays Travel Agency, which has been great, and now the business is growing fast, we’ve joined the Federation of Small Businesses to take advantage of their fantastic membership benefits.

What is your biggest mistake?

I really wish we’d started the business sooner! It was something Chris and I had talked about doing for ages, but it took time to build up the confidence. I wish we had known how much of a success it would be.

What is your greatest achievement?

We were runners up at the UK Business Start Up Awards in our first year, and we’ve smashed every target that we’ve ever set ourselves.

We’re so thankful for the support we’ve received from new and regular customers. We feel it’s an achievement every time we help them book their dream holidays and save them money.

We’ve even had customers book their next holiday with us while they’re still enjoying their current one!

What do you still hope to achieve?

These first two years have seen a huge amount of growth, and if that continues, you never know. There might be more shops in the future!

