Aberdeen’s Wood Group suffers £2.1bn loss as delayed accounts finally published

The results come after months of uncertainty, during which the company’s shares were suspended.

By Kelly Wilson
Sir Ian Wood House, Wood's headquarters in Aberdeen.
Troubled Aberdeen-based energy services firm Wood has finally published its long-overdue financial results, revealing a £2.1 billion ($2.76bn) loss for 2024.

The company’s accounts show turnover fell to £3.88bn ($5.1bn) for the year ending December 31, 2024, down from £4.1bn ($5.4bn) the previous year.

Wood’s shares were suspended earlier this year after it failed to file its accounts on time, following an independent financial review commissioned by the board.

Alongside the delayed annual report, Wood also released its first-half results for 2025, revealing a £59m ($72m) loss for the six months to June.

Revenue for the six months to June 30 fell 13% year-on-year to £1.9bn ($2.4bn).

‘Incredibly challenging period’

Chairman Roy Franklin described the 2024 financial performance as “disappointing”.

In his statement he said: “This has been an incredibly challenging period for Wood and a painful one for our shareholders.

Wood’s chairman, Roy Franklin.

“I am personally very disappointed at the situation we find ourselves in, including
the impacts of instances of the business not communicating issues openly with our auditor, and the consequences this has had for all of our stakeholders.”

Growing order book

Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin, who is set to step down from the position, said trading in the first-half of the year “reflected the challenges facing the group”.

However, there are some signs of recovery for the Altens-headquartered firm with the company’s order book rising by 6% to £5.2bn ($6.5bn), supported by renewals and contract extensions.

In the North Sea, this included a £96m ($120m) brownfield EPC extension with Shell, delivery of EPC and commissioning solutions for BP’s Murlach field, and three other operations contract extensions worth £95m ($118m).

Mr Gilmartin said: “Against a difficult backdrop, our people have remained focused on delivering excellence for our clients.

“These efforts supported growth in our order book to $6.5bn, reflecting continued confidence in our ability to deliver complex consulting, engineering, and operations solutions at scale.”

Sidara condition met

The release of the delayed 2024 annual report and first-half 2025 results comes shortly after Wood postponed a shareholder meeting to discuss a takeover proposal from Dubai-based Sidara.

The engineering and services giant accepted a takeover deal valued at 30 pence per share earlier this year worth around £216m.

The takeover proposal also includes a £342m ($450m) cash injection from Sidara.

Wood’s shares have been suspended since the beginning of May after the company failed to publish its results on time, but it is now expected to apply for readmission to listing ahead of the shareholder vote on the Sidara deal.

The company said the proposed Sidara acquisition would “position the business for greater financial stability, substantially enhance our liquidity and support long-term growth”.

Iain Torrens, interim CFO and incoming CEO, said: “As we near the close of this challenging chapter in Wood’s history and look to enter this next period, we are focused on strengthening the company while still delivering high-quality work for our clients.

“Importantly, we are progressing the Sidara acquisition of Wood, which will provide greater stability for Wood, open new opportunities for our employees and support long-term growth.”

Publication of the results before the end of October satisfies a condition of the takeover, allowing a shareholder meeting and vote in the week beginning November 17 to go ahead.

Conversation