North-east chosen for wind farm operations base to bring 60 jobs

The north-east has been chosen as the preferred location for the operations base for the £360 million Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm – a move expected to create 60 long-term jobs.

The operations and maintenance (O&M) facility will manage the day-to-day running of the 1GW Bowdun project, planned for a site 27 miles (43km) off the coast of Stonehaven.

Developer Thistle Wind Partners (TWP) said the new base will form a key part of its £1 billion commitment to Scotland’s supply chain, helping secure skilled jobs and business opportunities for local firms across the north-east.

Project director Ian Taylor has described it as a “significant and lasting investment in the region’s clean energy future”.

’60 high-quality, long-term jobs’

The north-east was selected due to its strong maritime infrastructure, experienced offshore workforce and track record in both oil and gas and renewables.

Mr Taylor said: “The north-east of Scotland has the infrastructure, the expertise and the people to deliver world-class offshore wind projects.

“Establishing our O&M base here represents a significant and lasting investment in the region’s clean energy future and will support 60 high-quality, long-term jobs.”

It follows extensive engagement the company has undertaken with the region’s policymakers and world-class supply chain.

‘Statement of intent’

The Bowdun project will also deliver wider economic benefits through its Supply Chain Pathways Programme, designed to help Scottish firms – including those from the oil and gas sector – break into the offshore wind industry.

ETZ Ltd, the not-for-profit company leading the region’s energy transition, has worked closely with TWP to showcase north-east capability.

It recently hosted a roundtable with parliamentarians and a supply chain event involving 60 local firms at Aberdeen’s Ardoe House Hotel.

Maggie McGinlay, ETZ Ltd chief executive, said: “It is a huge statement of intent that Thistle Wind Partners have selected north-east Scotland as its preferred location for the Bowdun project’s O&M base.

“This region is home to the largest cluster of energy supply chain companies in the UK and is blessed with world-class ports ideally placed to support offshore renewables projects.

“This unrivalled strength of energy excellence has clearly been recognised by Thistle Wind Partners in taking this welcome decision and we will continue to support this ambitious company on their journey whilst making the case for as much investment across north-east Scotland as possible.”

A final decision on the port location will be made once full consent and a final investment decision (FID) are secured.

Once complete, the Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm will generate enough electricity to power more than one million homes.