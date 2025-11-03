North-east chosen for wind farm operations base to bring 60 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

North-east chosen for wind farm operations base to bring 60 jobs

The major development could power a million homes.

By Kelly Wilson
Jobs boost as north- east picked for £360m wind farm operations base. Image: True North/Shutterstock
Jobs boost as north- east picked for £360m wind farm operations base. Image: True North/Shutterstock

The north-east has been chosen as the preferred location for the operations base for the £360 million Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm – a move expected to create 60 long-term jobs.

The operations and maintenance (O&M) facility will manage the day-to-day running of the 1GW Bowdun project, planned for a site 27 miles (43km) off the coast of Stonehaven.

Developer Thistle Wind Partners (TWP) said the new base will form a key part of its £1 billion commitment to Scotland’s supply chain, helping secure skilled jobs and business opportunities for local firms across the north-east.

Project director Ian Taylor has described it as a “significant and lasting investment in the region’s clean energy future”.

’60 high-quality, long-term jobs’

The north-east was selected due to its strong maritime infrastructure, experienced offshore workforce and track record in both oil and gas and renewables.

Mr Taylor said: “The north-east of Scotland has the infrastructure, the expertise and the people to deliver world-class offshore wind projects.

Ian Taylor, Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm project director. Image: True North

“Establishing our O&M base here represents a significant and lasting investment in the region’s clean energy future and will support 60 high-quality, long-term jobs.”

It follows extensive engagement the company has undertaken with the region’s policymakers and world-class supply chain.

‘Statement of intent’

The Bowdun project will also deliver wider economic benefits through its Supply Chain Pathways Programme, designed to help Scottish firms – including those from the oil and gas sector – break into the offshore wind industry.

ETZ Ltd, the not-for-profit company leading the region’s energy transition, has worked closely with TWP to showcase north-east capability.

It recently hosted a roundtable with parliamentarians and a supply chain event involving 60 local firms at Aberdeen’s Ardoe House Hotel.

Maggie McGinlay, ETZ Ltd chief executive, said: “It is a huge statement of intent that Thistle Wind Partners have selected north-east Scotland as its preferred location for the Bowdun project’s O&M base.

Bowdun site location. Image: True North 

“This region is home to the largest cluster of energy supply chain companies in the UK and is blessed with world-class ports ideally placed to support offshore renewables projects.

“This unrivalled strength of energy excellence has clearly been recognised by Thistle Wind Partners in taking this welcome decision and we will continue to support this ambitious company on their journey whilst making the case for as much investment across north-east Scotland as possible.”

A final decision on the port location will be made once full consent and a final investment decision (FID) are secured.

Once complete, the Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm will generate enough electricity to power more than one million homes.

Conversation