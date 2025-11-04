Port of Aberdeen chief sounds alarm as oil and gas activity slumps

Oil and gas activity at the Port of Aberdeen plunged by a quarter during the peak summer season, the port’s chief has revealed.

Port boss Bob Sanguinetti warns the North Sea energy industry is at risk of being stranded, caught between a declining oil and gas sector and a slow-moving offshore wind transition.

Figures show overall activity is down 10% so far in 2025, with fewer vessels leaving the harbour and less work for local suppliers and contractors.

“Today, from Aberdeen to Ardersier, ports are investing heavily in infrastructure for energy transition, particularly major offshore wind projects from the ScotWind licensing round,” said Mr Sanguinetti.

“But that transition is stalling, and a dangerous gap is already opening up.”

Port of Aberdeen calls for urgent action

He described the port as a bellwether for the North Sea oil and gas industry.

“Oil and gas activity is rapidly declining, and offshore wind projects continue to drift,” he said.

“The impact of policy uncertainty, fiscal decisions, and consenting delays are already being felt across the economy.”

Meanwhile, he said figures capturing port activity speak for themselves.

“Oil and gas activity is down 10% so far in 2025, and a staggering 25% in the summer months where activity offshore typically peaks with projects and maintenance,” Mr Sanguinetti added.

“Fewer vessels means less supplies and equipment heading offshore and less work for the region’s expert supply chain.”

While offshore wind is part of the workload mix at Port of Aberdeen it generates just 1% of its revenue, while oil and gas accounts for more than 60%.

“Oil and gas jobs are disappearing at a rate of almost 1,000 a month, according to Offshore Energies UK, and new opportunities in renewables aren’t materialising quickly enough,” said the CEO.

“Supporting existing energy business is the most likely way of accelerating the transition, drawing on the expertise and project management skills to deliver the vast scale of potential developments in renewables.”

North Sea transition danger

Mr Sanguinetti said ports must invest years in advance to be ready for major wind projects.

But delays in ScotWind projects and unclear timelines are forcing ports to gamble millions or risk being left out.

He continued: “Should ports gamble hundreds of millions on “best guess” infrastructure in the hope of winning work? Or wait until final investment decisions, by which time it may be too late?

“In Aberdeen, we’re fortunate that our predecessors had the vision for Aberdeen South Harbour.

“Our £420 million investment will allow us to grow in new sectors such as cargo and cruise and it’s clear that renewables is the biggest economic opportunity in a generation.

“Frustratingly, offshore wind at scale remains a distant prospect for the region.”

Energy sector risks being left stranded

Mr Sanguinetti called on the government to take urgent action to support the UK’s energy sector.

“Our ask is clear and urgent. Government must create a stable, supportive environment for our world-leading homegrown oil and gas sector and work with industry to accelerate the deployment of offshore wind.

“We risk being stranded between two energy eras, losing the people and skills needed to power energy transition, and the opportunity will sail past our shores.”