Opening date for Superdry at Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre revealed

The retailer had a store in Union Square until February this year.

By Ross Hempseed
Signs are up as work takes place on the new Superdry planned at the centre.
Superdry's new unit in the Bon Accord Centre. Image: DC Thomson

Superdry is to reopen in the Bon Accord Centre eight months after its former Aberdeen store closed.

The retailer left Union Square back in February this year, with the unit becoming the city’s first-ever Victoria’s Secret.

After months of absence, work began on the new store in the Bon Accord Centre in August.

The new Superdry store, located in the former Aberdeen Science Centre unit, will open to the public at 10am on Friday November 7.

This is the second brand to move into the shopping centre from Union Square, the first being FatFace.

Earlier this year, several brands closed in Union Square as part of a change-up to the mall’s offering.

Superdry's former store in Union Square
Superdry Union Square was closed in February. Image: Supplied.

Superdry to reopen in Bon Accord Centre

Stalwarts such as Superdry and Hollister left, along with FatFace and Quiz.

In their place are brands like Hobbs and Phase Eight who moved from the Bon Accord Centre, along with Crew Clothing, and soon to be Mango.

FG Burnett’s Richard Noble previously told the Press and Journal that, “on balance, the Bon Accord Centre is still doing pretty well”.

He added: “There are a couple more deals bubbling under at the Bon Accord too. It is looking really good now.”

The future of the Bon Accord Centre is looking bright thanks to a proposed entertainment complex in the former John Lewis building.

