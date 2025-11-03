Landmark Aberdeen church enters new chapter with sale to Christian group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Landmark Aberdeen church enters new chapter with sale to Christian group

Rubislaw Church, a 150-year-old sandstone marvel, has been acquired by Deeper Life Bible Church.

Pastor Israel Adebayo (centre) says the church is already open for regular weekly services. Image: Deeper Life Bible Church
By Liza Hamilton

A historic Aberdeen church has been given a new lease of life after being bought by a Christian denomination founded in Nigeria.

The B-listed Rubislaw Church – a 150-year-old sandstone landmark in the city’s west end – was purchased by Deeper Life Bible Church (DLBC).

The acquisition marks the congregation’s first permanent base in the Granite City after nearly two decades of renting spaces.

The sale comes as the Church of Scotland continues a large-scale sell-off of church buildings across the country, due to falling congregations and rising maintenance costs.

Historic Rubislaw Church sold

Rubislaw’s new owners say the move is both practical and symbolic.

“It is very significant. This is not simply acquiring another property. It’s a major milestone for our church,” said Pastor Israel Adebayo, who is already holding services at the Queens Garden venue.

“It signals a long-term commitment to Aberdeen.

“It reflects a financial investment, sacrificial giving, strategic planning and faith in what God is calling us to do here.”

Spiritual vision meets heritage preservation

Pastor Adebayo said the choice of Rubislaw was deliberate. The building allows the DLBC to combine spiritual ministry with heritage preservation.

“Rubislaw Church is a landmark in Aberdeen’s west end and the beautiful sandstone structure, its history, architecture, and central position caught our attention,” he said.

“We have held services in Aberdeen for almost two decades in rented properties and more recently been in dire need of our own property and permanent place of worship.

Rubislaw Church for sale
Rubislaw Church at Queens Gardens, Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT

“As a church, we have always valued buildings that are more than just meeting places but symbols of community, heritage, and permanence, which the Rubislaw Church is.”

DLBC did not disclose the sale price.  The Church of Scotland had previously dropped the asking price to £300,000, down £55,000, after a previous sale fell through.

Pastor Adebayo said the investment was made possible through generous donations from volunteers, church leaders and the local congregation.

“Our plan is to restore and revitalize, not to erase or repurpose in ways that ignore what the building means,” said Pastor Israel.

“We intend to be respectful of its history, its architecture, and the feelings people have for it.”

Official opening and community plans for Rubislaw Church

An official opening ceremony is planned for December 7, and the church will welcome everyone, particularly local residents.

Rubislaw Church represents a substantial investment for Deeper Life Bible Church. Image: Church of Scotland

“We believe God often gives vision not just for what a property is, but for what it can become,” said Pastor Adebayo.

“We were inspired by the opportunity to serve in the heart of the city with a building that already holds deep meaning for many people.”

The church plans to host concerts, youth events, workshops, fitness sessions and skills training and hopes to partner with local charities and student groups.

Global church with Nigerian roots

Founded in Lagos in 1973, by mathematician-turned-preacher Pastor William Kumuyi, DLBC grew from a Bible study of 15 people to a global ministry active in more than 60 countries, with over one million members worldwide.

“We know investment in permanent structures matters. They serve as launching pads for outreaches, discipleship and community stability,” Pastor Adebayo said.

“So, acquiring this property is not only an investment of resources, but of identity, legacy, and mission.”

