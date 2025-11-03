Bensons for Beds to close Union Square store

Bensons for Beds is set to close in Aberdeen’s Union Square later this month.

The retailer, located between Mountain Warehouse and TK Maxx, will shut its doors on Saturday November 22.

Posters on the front windows advertise the closing sale offering up to 60% off some stock.

Staff at the store confirmed the closure date.

It is one of the two Bensons for Beds outlets in Aberdeen, the other being at the Kittybrewster Retail Park.

That store is currently undergoing a major refurbishment, with stock and staff from Union Square to move there.

The Kittybrewster shop opened back in October last year after Bensons for Beds bought up all sites previously owned by Carpet Right.

Customers who come to the new and improved Kittybrewster store will benefit from free parking and a larger shop floor.

It is unclear what will replace Bensons for Beds.

Work at Union Square is currently underway to refit the former Clarks to become The Entertainer.