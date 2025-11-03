Bensons for Beds to close Union Square store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Bensons for Beds to close Union Square store

Stock and staff will be moving to the retailer's Kittybrewster outlet.

By Ross Hempseed
Bensons for Beds at the Union Square shopping centre. Closing down signs are visible in the window.
Bensons for Beds in Union Square - but only for a few more weeks. Image: DC Thomson.

Bensons for Beds is set to close in Aberdeen’s Union Square later this month.

The retailer, located between Mountain Warehouse and TK Maxx, will shut its doors on Saturday November 22.

Posters on the front windows advertise the closing sale offering up to 60% off some stock.

Staff at the store confirmed the closure date.

It is one of the two Bensons for Beds outlets in Aberdeen, the other being at the Kittybrewster Retail Park.

A red and purple sign in the window announces a "store closing sale" with "up to 60% some items.
Store closure signs. Image: DC Thomson.

That store is currently undergoing a major refurbishment, with stock and staff from Union Square to move there.

The Kittybrewster shop opened back in October last year after Bensons for Beds bought up all sites previously owned by Carpet Right.

Customers who come to the new and improved Kittybrewster store will benefit from free parking and a larger shop floor.

It is unclear what will replace Bensons for Beds.

Work at Union Square is currently underway to refit the former Clarks to become The Entertainer.

