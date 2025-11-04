Energy firms’ jobs warning as they demand ‘urgent action’ on North Sea windfall tax

The North Sea windfall tax is accelerating the decline of the oil and gas industry, risking jobs and the economy.

That’s the view of Aberdeen-based Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) and Scottish Renewables, which represents 350 energy firms.

The groups have united to write a joint letter to Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband called for urgent action ahead of the Budget.

Both organisations are pressing for a full overhaul of the Energy (Oil and Gas) Profits Levy, currently set at 78%, from 2026.

They say the EPL “risks accelerating the decline of the North Sea industry and the wider supply chain, with direct consequences for jobs and the economy”.

They called for “economic pragmatism” to ensure continued investment and greater energy security.

Reforming the levy could unlock over £40 billion in investment across 90 projects, generating £137bn in economic output and safeguarding 160,000 jobs, many in Aberdeen and the wider north-east.

Calls for windfall tax overhaul to protect jobs

“Our energy future stands at a critical juncture,” the letter warns.

“Unless we slow the pace of decline in North Sea oil and gas while simultaneously accelerating the scale and speed of renewable energy deployment, we face a widening gap in jobs, investment and capability that will weaken our economy.

“Ultimately, this will make the government’s energy ambitions harder to achieve, and cause long-term damage to our communities.”

Claire Mack OBE of Scottish Renewables and David Whitehouse of OEUK set out three key demands for the upcoming Budget:

Replace the Energy Profits Levy in 2026

Deliver bold investment in offshore wind

Protect and redeploy UK’s highly skilled workforce

Offshore wind delays

Offshore wind was highlighted as a priority. Around 6.7GW of Scottish wind capacity is eligible under this year’s Allocation Round 7, but no fixed-bottom projects have been awarded contracts since 2022.

Leaders warned that further delays could stall local supply chains and slow Scotland’s clean energy transition.

They also cautioned that skilled workers could be lost abroad. North Sea oil and gas employees are in high demand globally, while renewable projects are not expanding fast enough to absorb them.

“This isn’t a question of oil and gas or renewable energy – it’s about securing the energy future of this country.

“With the right policy choices, the UK can lead the world in delivering a future that works for our economy, our communities and our climate goals,” the letter concludes.