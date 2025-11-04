Energy firms’ jobs warning as they demand ‘urgent action’ on North Sea windfall tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Energy firms’ jobs warning as they demand ‘urgent action’ on North Sea windfall tax

They argue reforming the tax would safeguard 160,000 jobs, many in Aberdeen and the north-east.

By Liza Hamilton
Claire Mack, chief executive, Scottish Renewables.
Claire Mack, chief executive, Scottish Renewables.

The North Sea windfall tax is accelerating the decline of the oil and gas industry, risking jobs and the economy.

That’s the view of Aberdeen-based Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) and Scottish Renewables, which represents 350 energy firms.

The groups have united to write a joint letter to Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband called for urgent action ahead of the Budget.

Both organisations are pressing for a full overhaul of the Energy (Oil and Gas) Profits Levy, currently set at 78%, from 2026.

They say the EPL “risks accelerating the decline of the North Sea industry and the wider supply chain, with direct consequences for jobs and the economy”.

They called for “economic pragmatism” to ensure continued investment and greater energy security.

Reforming the levy could unlock over £40 billion in investment across 90 projects, generating £137bn in economic output and safeguarding 160,000 jobs, many in Aberdeen and the wider north-east.

Calls for windfall tax overhaul to protect jobs

“Our energy future stands at a critical juncture,” the letter warns.

“Unless we slow the pace of decline in North Sea oil and gas while simultaneously accelerating the scale and speed of renewable energy deployment, we face a widening gap in jobs, investment and capability that will weaken our economy.

“Ultimately, this will make the government’s energy ambitions harder to achieve, and cause long-term damage to our communities.”

OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse.
OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse.

Claire Mack OBE of Scottish Renewables and David Whitehouse of OEUK set out three key demands for the upcoming Budget:

  • Replace the Energy Profits Levy in 2026
  • Deliver bold investment in offshore wind
  • Protect and redeploy UK’s highly skilled workforce

Offshore wind delays

Offshore wind was highlighted as a priority. Around 6.7GW of Scottish wind capacity is eligible under this year’s Allocation Round 7, but no fixed-bottom projects have been awarded contracts since 2022.

Offshore wind turbines.
Renewable energy jobs are not being created fast enough to match those being lost in oil and gas. Image: Shutterstock

Leaders warned that further delays could stall local supply chains and slow Scotland’s clean energy transition.

They also cautioned that skilled workers could be lost abroad. North Sea oil and gas employees are in high demand globally, while renewable projects are not expanding fast enough to absorb them.

“This isn’t a question of oil and gas or renewable energy – it’s about securing the energy future of this country.

“With the right policy choices, the UK can lead the world in delivering a future that works for our economy, our communities and our climate goals,” the letter concludes.

