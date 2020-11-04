The cHeRries: Business awards reopen entries to recognise work during pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Organisers behind a business awards event have reopened entries so they can recognise the excellent work done by those in the HR, training and recruitment field during the pandemic.

The cHeRries Awards, in association with Mattioli Woods, was originally launched in January, with the awards due to take place in June but they were put on hold due to coronavirus restrictions.

All previous successful submissions will still go through to the interview stage at the beginning of next year as entries are open again for anyone who would like to put forward a submission.

There are eight categories that can be entered, as well as the Top cHeRry Award selected by a panel of judges.

The first award for Excellent HR Manager, sponsored by Activpayroll, will be presented to a nominee who has made a clear impact on an organisation in the past year.

Exceptional Wellbeing in the Workplace is a new 2020 award which is sponsored by Lindsay & Lang. This will be presented to an individual or team who have developed, implemented and sustained a wellbeing strategy within their workplace.

Aberdeen University Business School will be backing the Exemplary Employer of Choice award recognising an organisation who has people at the heart of the business.

One fantastic HR advisor will win an award as well as an outstanding HR director, sponsored by Wood.

Another new category is being funded by RGU to recognise an individual who is an up and coming talent within the field, this will be called the Rising Star Award.

Terrific Team of the Year is up for grabs for one team who has excelled in a HR project. Judges will be looking for innovation and collaboration, among other things, for the award sponsored by CIPD.

Cnooc International are sponsoring the Tremendous Learning and Development award as the final Top cHeRry award is being sponsored by Mattioli Woods.

A virtual award ceremony is now planned for March 4, 2021 and the event will be free to attend.

Entry forms can be found at www.cherriesawards.co.uk or by e-mailing laadam@dctmedia.co.uk

Wendy Atkinson, business development manager, Mattioli Woods said: “The HR community provides vital support to businesses. They are there to offer support, guidance and generally keep us all happy and productive at work – no small feat and one that deserves the recognition of awards like the Cherries.”

Entries close midnight on Wednesday November 25.