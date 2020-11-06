Medical tech firm in £248,000 boost by the Scottish Government

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A medical tech firm spun out of Aberdeen University and now based in Inverness has been given £248,000 by the Scottish Government to help it develop a smart device for managing health emergencies in the air and at sea.

Mime Technologies said the funding would lead to the creation of a number of jobs as it looks to support the aviation industry in its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and expand into the maritime market.

The company is developing equipment to allow direct communication with medical experts during “first response situations” in remote locations.

Using cloud technology, it can send detailed information from the scene of the emergency, such as symptoms of a heart attack or stroke.

Initially focused on the aviation industry, it is intended to help make informed decisions about the casualty’s need for immediate medical attention.

The funding award for Mime Technologies was made from the Early Stage Growth Challenge Fund, administered by development agency Scottish Enterprise on behalf of the government.

Mime, based at Solasta House on Inverness Campus, will use the money for research and development work and to help it expand into new markets.

Chief executive Anne Roberts said: “It has never been more important for the aviation industry to provide clear guidance and reassurance that every effort is being made to prioritise the health of passengers and employees.

“As the industry begins to recover following Covid-19, commercial and private airlines can use our technology to do just that.

“It will also streamline contract costs to help manage decreased budgets and optimise support for cabin crew during medical emergencies.”

Ms Roberts added: “Despite challenging operating conditions this year, Mime Technologies has continued to thrive.

“Our company roadmap has accelerated in 2020 and we are expanding our operations to include maritime solutions.

“This market shares the same challenges as aviation – a reliance upon people with basic training to deliver first response care in difficult environments, often hundreds or even thousands of miles away from medical services.

“This funding is an acknowledgement of the impact that technology like ours can have in several remote care markets during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

“It also enables us to create an increasing number of fulfilling job opportunities in Scotland’s vibrant med-tech sector.”

The company, which received its first investment from Scottish angel syndicate Equity Gap, launched its aviation product earlier this year.

Equity Gap director Fraser Lusty said: “Despite operating in a very difficult business environment, the team at Mime Technologies has shown considerable resilience through Covid-19 and continues to pursue opportunities to support customers who are under pressure to reduce contract costs as the aviation industry recovers.

“This award from the Scottish Government will enable the Mime team to refocus their sales strategy into other offshore markets, as well as accelerate further innovations to their technology, building the business back stronger ahead of future funding rounds.”