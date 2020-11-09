Prestigious cHeRries awards on the hunt for talented individuals

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The cHeRies Awards is on the hunt for dedicated professionals to apply while they still can.

After re-launching due to the coronavirus pandemic, the awards, in association with Mattioli Woods, are looking for talented individuals who stepped their game up during the crisis.

One new category, the Rising Star Award will be given to an individual who is an up and coming talent within the HR industry.

Nominees will need to demonstrate a commitment to developing a career within HR Management and understand how important this sector is to organisation’s.

Robert Gordon University Aberdeen Business School sponsors the new award.

Head of the school, professor Elizabeth Gammie said: “We are delighted to once again be a sponsor for the cHeRries Awards.

“The awards recognise the contribution of the HR function to organisational success which has never been more important as we work towards economic recovery post-Covid”

Employers will also have their time to shine at the cHeRries as Aberdeen University Business School has sponsored the Exemplary Employer of Choice award.

One organisation who has demonstrated that people are at the heart of their business will scoop up the award but they must be able to show that the business strategy is inclusive as well as true to the values and culture of the business.

A strong employee focused culture within the business is a must with employees feeling valued.

People should be at the heart of any great business and we are pleased to continue to support excellent HR practice.” Professor Norman Hutchison

“We are delighted to be sponsoring Exemplary Employer of Choice at The cHeRries Awards 2020,” professor Norman Hutchison, director of external engagement at Aberdeen University Business School said.

“This year employers have had to rapidly adapt to the new ‘normal’ way of working due to Covid-19.

“Organisations have implemented changes to enable their teams to work from home and introduced innovative ways to remain employer focused.

“People should be at the heart of any great business and we are pleased to continue to support excellent HR practice.”

Lindsay & Lang are also sponsoring a new 2020 award which recognises Exceptional Wellbeing in the Workplace.

This award is open to an individual or a team who have developed, implemented and sustained a wellbeing strategy within their workplace over the last 12 months.

A clear demonstration of commitment to wellbeing in the workplace must be shown to win.

Director of Lindsay & Lange, Louise Jenkins-Lang, said: “We are delighted to support this new cHeRries category particularly at a time where the workforce, its leaders, and HR teams have faced exceptional challenges throughout 2020.

“This award highlights the importance of a good wellbeing culture and the positive impact it can have on individuals and organisational resilience.”

