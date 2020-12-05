Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Bosses at Rotech Subsea are celebrating big contracts in the Asia-Pacific region and looking to re-establish a foothold in potentially lucrative US markets.

It comes as they also toast the fifth anniversary of the Aberdeen firm re-establishing itself as a world-beating designer of tools for digging subsea trenches.

Initial and follow-on deals for two projects in Taiwan and the company’s first major contract in Australia are worth a total of more than £2 million.

The company said it was poised to clinch “a major scope of work” in the burgeoning renewables market on the eastern seaboard of the US.

It added it was also competing for a string of other projects in the region on the back of its “unrivalled reputation in European renewables.”

The work in Taiwan saw two spreads of Rotech Subsea’s next generation flow trenching and excavation technology mobilised from Aberdeen to separate projects offshore, where the company completed infrastructure works on state-owned wind farms.

Both clients have kept the equipment on stand-by to ensure its availability for second phases of their projects early in 2021.

Hot-on-the-heels of completing the work to date in Taiwan, Rotech Subsea dispatched a team and one of its TRS1 excavation tools for post trenching work offshore Melbourne, Australia.

Director Stephen Cochrane said: “We were delighted to win our first major contract in Australia. It’s a huge endorsement.

“It was apposite that we mobilised for Taiwan as we were celebrating our fifth anniversary of returning to the sector.

“Rotech Subsea was essentially head-hunted and asked to mobilise from the UK for both scopes, despite there being other older technology available to both clients.

“We won and mobilised, managed and executed these jobs in Asia while servicing the European (mainland) and UK projects in renewables and oil and gas that we have going on at the same time.”

Rotech Subsea’s research, development and engineering team has created 14 tools that have established the firm as a global market leader in trenching technology and related subsea services.

It has continued to operate at capacity during the past nine months, servicing renewables markets in Europe and Asia, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Projects completed closer to home and during lockdown include quayside stress testing for a new deep-water container terminal at Port of Liverpool.

The company is also teeing up delayed oil and gas projects, while accessing new markets at home and overseas.

Mr Cochrane, who was part of a management buyout of the Rotech group of companies in 2016, said: “We are really happy to have continued to experience growth during what we thought could be extremely challenging times.

“As we see the economy start to recover from the effects of the pandemic, we are already experiencing extremely high demand for our services well into 2021.”

The Rotech group relaunched its subsea division in 2015, four years after selling a similar business to Norway’s Reef Subsea. Five years on, the subsea team has more than 500 projects under its belt and a growing global client base in renewables, oil and gas.