Wednesday, December 30th 2020 Show Links
Business / North of Scotland

Electrical fault results in partial down-manning of BP platform

by Chris MacLennan
December 29, 2020, 6:33 pm Updated: December 29, 2020, 7:29 pm
© SYSTEMPost Thumbnail

Energy giant BP has partially down-manned its Clair platform, about 45 miles west of Shetland, due to an “electrical fault”.

BP said 58 people were being taken off the platform while it investigates and repairs the fault.

The company said the glitch occurred while routine maintenance was being carried out this morning and that it had removed non-essential staff as a “precaution”.

>>FULL STORY ON ENERGY VOICE HERE<<

More from the Press and Journal