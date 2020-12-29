Electrical fault results in partial down-manning of BP platform

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Energy giant BP has partially down-manned its Clair platform, about 45 miles west of Shetland, due to an “electrical fault”.

BP said 58 people were being taken off the platform while it investigates and repairs the fault.

The company said the glitch occurred while routine maintenance was being carried out this morning and that it had removed non-essential staff as a “precaution”.