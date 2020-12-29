Electrical fault results in partial down-manning of BP platform

Energy giant BP has partially down-manned its Clair platform, about 45 miles west of Shetland, due to an “electrical fault”.
BP said 58 people were being taken off the platform while it investigates and repairs the fault.
The company said the glitch occurred while routine maintenance was being carried out this morning and that it had removed non-essential staff as a “precaution”.
>>FULL STORY ON ENERGY VOICE HERE<<
Support The Press and Journal today.
The Press and Journal is committed to delivering quality content to our communities and right now that’s more important than ever, which is why our key content is free. However you can support us and access premium content by subscribing to The Press and Journal from just £5.99 a month.Subscribe