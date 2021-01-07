cHeRries online conference to feature advice from Olympian Kriss Akabusi

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Businessmen and women looking to recover, reflect and reset after a challenging 2020 are being invited to learn from one of the best in the industry.

The first annual cHeRries conference, taking place next month, will be a free virtual conference, networking event and exhibition for those working in human resource, training and recruitment.

The inaugural cHeRries conference, associated with the industry celebration of the same name, will feature none other than British Olympian and business motivator Kriss Akabusi.

The full-day event will also be used to unveil the finalists of the cHeRries awards, now in their 13th year and taking place online almost a month later.

An awards spokeswoman said: “After what has been a challenging year for us all, especially in human resources, we at DC Thomson Media – in association with Mattioli Woods – bring you a day devoted to you, your business and your future.

“The cHeRries virtual conference programme is packed full of interactive activities and online sessions to help you to not only recover from and reflect on the year that was, but also to reset and get ready for the new and exciting challenges that 2021 will bring us.

“And who better to inspire us all as we reset than Olympic-medal-winning athletics-star-turned-motivational-speaker Kriss Akabusi.

“He concludes our ‘Recover, Reflect and Reset’ sessions.

“This conference is already shaping up to be unlike any other you have attended.”

Now a motivational speaker and television presenter, Kriss Akabusi is known for his impressive career in athletics in the 1980s and 1990s which saw him become a part of Team GB for the 4×400m relay team as well as winning a silver medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics and golds at the 1986 and 1990 Commonwealth Games and European Athletics Championships.

The event is being supported by Aberdeen-based wealth management and employee benefit services provider Mattioli Woods.

The firm’s business development manager, Wendy Atkinson, said the conference is a chance to celebrate some “incredible achievements in 2020.

“This year has been a struggle for many businesses and has highlighted the importance of staying in touch,” she said.

“The cHeRries conference will give us all the chance to meet familiar and new faces.

“This year we are especially proud to be involved once again as we join together and celebrate the incredible achievements of those in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.”

Attendees are being invited to “take your seats, get on your marks and get set for what promises to be a truly inspiring day for all who work in human resources”.

The event is also being supported by Inverness-headquartered global manpower provider, Orion Group.

A spokesman added: “In leading the pandemic response, human resources demonstrates its’ exceptional value to organisations.

“Orion are delighted to continue supporting the cHeRries spotlight that shines a light on such an important discipline.”

The online conference takes place on Thursday, February 4, between 9.15 and 4pm.

To register for the event, visit www.cherriesconference.co.uk.

The awards will follow on Thursday, March 4 at 6pm and will also be held virtually.