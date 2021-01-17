New products and expansion in store for Peterhead microbrewery

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The team behind north-east microbrewery Brew Toon are “chomping at the bit” to launch new products during 2021.

Operations director Cammy Bowden added the Peterhead beer-maker would also be increasing capacity by adding three new fermentation tanks.

In a video posted on social media, Mr Bowden said: “2020 was certainly an interesting year and brought with it a lot of challenges but, thankfully, we’ve been managing to keep ourselves busy – thanks to a hell of a lot of hard work, but also an amazing bunch of customers.

“We’re all really excited about the new plans that we’ve got in place for this year. We all just feel we are chomping at the bit, and want to get stuck and about, and can’t wait to get these new products out there

“We have been brewing some really good sour and fruit beers for a while now and really starting to build up a good reputation for these

“This year we’ll be looking to develop that even further with a series of beers that fit this category.

“That’s not to say we’ll only be brewing sour and fruit beers. We love this style but we also enjoy a nice juicy IPA, or MP stout, or just a nice refreshing lager – so we’ll certainly be brewing these guys as well.

“As well as the new beers we have planned, we are always striving to improve and create a nice range of core beers that are available throughout the year.”

He added: “Last year we were able to grow our production output and this year we plan on increasing our capacity again by adding three new fermentation tanks to the brewery.

“We also have some new packaging lined up as well, so lots to be excited about for 2021.”

Established in 2017, the business is located on a site that was once home to Hunter & Sons’ Tanfield Brewery.

Brew Toon came away with two gold medals at the 2020 Scottish Beer Awards late last year.

It also won the most successful product gong, recognising its mango and passion fruit-infused IPA, M’ango Unchained, at least year’s Opportunity North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards.