Opportunity North East offers extra for the region’s science pioneers

Opportunity North East (One) has launched its third dedicated accelerator as part of action and investment to double the size of the region’s high-growth life sciences company cluster.

To date, 14 people developing nine businesses have been supported by One Life Sciences accelerators.

The economic development partnership continues to work and engage with them, helping the founders at various stages of start-up and beyond.

Now applications are being accepted for the next eight-week programme, which will support up to eight pre-start or early-stage businesses. It starts in March.

Expert network

Fully funded by One and delivered by science incubator BioCity, the accelerators are aimed at translating research and ideas into businesses that can bring new therapies, products and digital technologies to market.

They are for researchers, academics, clinicians or potential entrepreneurs with life sciences or healthcare ideas and based in the north-east.

Participants take part in online workshops and one-to-one coaching, and have access to an expert network of leading sector businesspeople and investors who offer advice, and share insights and experiences.

There is a wealth of ideas and innovation within north-east Scotland’s research, clinical and academic communities.”

One Life Sciences sector board chairman Stephen Logan said: “Interest in new life sciences and healthcare therapies, products and solutions has never been higher.

“The One Life Sciences Accelerator… equips people with the knowledge and tools to commercialise innovation at pace. The programme directly supports the sector ambition to double the size of the region’s company cluster, anchor high-value businesses in Aberdeen and create new, high-quality jobs in life sciences as part of regional economic recovery and growth.”

Life sciences entrepreneurs who took part in the previous accelerators include Fiona Rudkin, chief executive of Aberdeen University biotechnology spinout mycoBiologics, who said: “The programme challenged me to question my assumptions and in doing so, develop a more robust business proposition.

“The experience and knowledge I gained from this programme was a key factor in mycoBiologics securing a substantial amount of funding to drive our therapeutic programmes forward and develop the commercial strategy.”

‘Inspiring life science network’

Carol Rafferty is the CEO of Dentherapy, a research and development company creating new therapeutic products for the oral care market.

Ms Rafferty said: “The accelerator programme is your first step in becoming part of the inspiring life science network here in the north-east and across the UK – an essential ingredient in any new technology development.”

Lionel Broche, a researcher at Aberdeen University who is developing a novel type of medical imaging device, said the programme helped plug an important hole in the innovation process.

He added: “Researchers are often working aside from the industry, which gives them independence but also creates a gap of skills and networks that make it difficult to spread academic innovation to the world.”