cHeRries 2021: Panel for first virtual event revealed

A trio of human resources (HR) experts will form a panel for the first virtual cHeRries conference next month.

Businessmen and women are being invited to recover, reflect and reset after a challenging 2020 at the free virtual conference, networking event and exhibition for those working in HR, training and recruitment.

The inaugural cHeRries conference, associated with the industry celebration of the same name, is being supported by Mattioli Woods and will feature British Olympian and business motivator Kriss Akabusi, leading the Reset event and a panel of experts at the helm of the Reflect event.

Now those leading the first session of the day, based on the theme of Recover, have been unveiled.

A cHeRries spokeswoman said: “Like most industries, we have weathered the storm that was 2020 – and we have survived. Now it is time to recover.

“In this upbeat session we will learn to celebrate what we have achieved, the little victories we’ve experienced on our journeys, during one of the most challenging years yet for human resources.”

The panel will include former cHeRries award-winner Sean Saluja, a partner in law firm Burness Paull‘s employment division. With more than 20 years’ experience in dealing with all aspects of employment law and industrial relations issues, Mr Saluja regularly represents employers before the Employment Tribunal and Employment Appeal Tribunal throughout the UK.

He has a particular expertise in dealing with large scale strategic reorganisations, international projects, TUPE transfers and complex litigations with a particular emphasis on the oil and gas sector.

He has lectured on employment law and industrial relations at Aberdeen University and provides bespoke training to line managers and human resources professionals.

He will be joined by Mattioli Woods employee benefits director Sean Westwood who heads up the firm’s Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh teams. With more than 25 years’ experience of advising companies on pensions and employee benefits, he also advises on risk and flexible benefits, pensions, member engagement and financial wellness.

Mr Westwood, a “keen advocate” of behavioural science, will educate the panel on his aims of achieving better retirement outcomes for employees whilst maximising value for employers.

© Supplied by Laura Adams DCT Even

Completing the line-up will be Lee Ann Panglea, head of CIPD Scotland and Northern Ireland, who offers 20 years’ commercial experience across the consumer, retail and professional services sectors throughout the UK.

As a career partner to almost 11,000 CIPD members in Scotland, she encourages influencers to value people and development in the workplace through strengthening relationships with local policy makers, key employers, strategic partners, and CIPD’s network of engaged volunteers.

Ms Panglea said: “I’m really looking forward to joining the recover panel session at the cHeRries conference, celebrating the outstanding contribution that people professionals have made to keeping organisations running effectively and compliantly over the course of the pandemic.”

© Andrew Cawley

The event is also being supported by Aberdeen University.

Its dean and head of business school, Professor Martin Meyer, added: “The cHeRries virtual conference aims to instil confidence, support and motivate businesses to strive in 2021. We look forward to meeting you all virtually.”

The online conference takes place on Thursday February 4 from 9.15am to 4pm and will also be used to unveil the finalists of the cHeRries awards.

You can register for the event at cherriesconference.co.uk

The 13th annual awards will follow online on Thursday March 4 at 6pm.