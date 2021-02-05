M&A Business Breakfast: How bold will businesses be?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The past year may have been a relatively lean spell for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the region but what are the prospects for the market in 2021?

Experts will discuss this very theme in The Press and Journal Business Breakfast, being held in association with law firm Ledingham Chalmers on Friday February 19.

It is our first such event of the year and coincides with an M&A-themed supplement in the P&J the same day.

Two speakers are already lined up for what is expected to be an intriguing discussion.

‘We are optimistic transaction activity levels will continue to improve’

Ledingham Chalmers partner Rod Hutchison and Nick Dalgarno, managing director of Simmons Energy, a division of Piper Sandler, will both shed some light on M&A trends, as well as reflect on a subdued market last year.

Mr Hutchison said: “We are optimistic transaction activity levels will continue to improve as we move through 2021 and our deals pipeline reflects that, although it’ll no doubt be a mixed picture in terms of who those buyers and sellers are, and what sector they’re from.

“There’s a real sense that consolidation in some industries will be crucial.

“I suspect we’ll see some real boldness from businesses seeking to come together and provide a broader, deeper range of services or products for their clients in a competitive and challenging market.

“Our experience was the supply chain in the oil and gas sector was responsible for the generation of a lot of the deal activity in the north-east last year.

“This is likely to be the case into 2021 too. Some of this activity was based around companies divesting themselves of what they now see as non-core assets, particularly where further investment is required to make them sustainable.”

Mr Hutchison added: “Many businesses have an eye on exploiting opportunities in the renewable sector and directing resources to supporting the drive for energy transition. The sale of assets can assist with the funding of those aspirations.

“As organisations continue to focus on building resilience and creating new routes to market to combat future shocks, a forum like this breakfast, bringing together those in the sector to discuss and debate the issues at hand, will prove invaluable.”

The breakfast event runs from 8-9am. To register for free, visit www.pandjbreakfast.co.uk