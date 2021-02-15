P&J Business Breakfast speaker Rod Hutchison, of Ledingham Chalmers: 2020 ‘a year of two halves’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Corporate and commercial lawyer Rod Hutchison has described 2020 as “a year of two halves” in terms of deal-making.

The market collapsed in the early part of the year after the UK went into lockdown but there was an upswing in the second half, he said.

Mr Hutchison, 52, is a partner in the Aberdeen office of Ledingham Chalmers. He is also one of a top-notch trio of speakers lined up for The Press and Journal Business Breakfast, in association with Ledingham Chalmers, from 8-9am on Friday (February 19).

The online event is focused on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and takes place the same day as The P&J publishes its annual M&A supplement.

There’s been a lot of activity in the oil and gas supply chain and, looking ahead, we’d expect that to continue.” Rod Hutchison, Ledingham Chalmers

Mr Hutchison, who will be partnered on the speaker panel by Nick Dalgarno, managing director of Simmons Energy – a division of Piper Sandler – and Gordon Steele, head of deals at Anderson Anderson & Brown, said: “We saw 2020 in terms of deals being done as a year of two halves.

“The threats of coronavirus and the uncertainty it brought naturally overshadowed the first few months. From June onwards though, we saw confidence grow and there was much more pragmatism around doing deals.

“Specifically, there’s been a lot of activity in the oil and gas supply chain and, looking ahead, we’d expect that to continue, along with increased traction in the renewables space, where there’s something of a symbiotic relationship.

“Along with the other speakers, I’ll be taking a look at the current climate, including from a legal perspective, as well as taking a view on what lies ahead and what the opportunities might be for those looking to sell or invest.”

Mr Hutchison specialises in corporate law, particularly within the energy sector.

His work includes drafting and negotiating commercial contracts, advising individuals, corporate bodies and institutions on mergers and acquisitions, equity investment, shareholder rights and intellectual property matters.

He also helps clients with the establishment of overseas subsidiaries and branches.