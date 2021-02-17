P&J Business Breakfast speaker Gordon Steele, of AAB, says growth is firmly ‘back on the agenda’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) will provide a platform for growth for many firms this year, a leading north-east expert has predicted.

Gordon Steele, head of deals at accountancy and business advice firm Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB), was speaking just two days before his participation in a much-in-demand online event focused on M&A.

The Press and Journal Business Breakfast, in association with Ledingham Chalmers, takes place from 8-9am on Friday February 19.

Mr Steele, 43, is a partner in the corporate finance arm of AAB, headquartered in Kingswells, Aberdeen.

Lead advisor

He primarily acts as a lead advisor in corporate finance deals for owner-managed companies, international groups and private equity clients.

With more than 150 transactions under his belt to date, he has been key in the initiation and execution of a number of high-profile, complex energy service deals – typically up to £100 million.

He leads a team of professionals who undertake M&A advisory, fund-raising, financial due diligence, business valuations and expert witness assignments.

A perfect speaker then for Friday’s big M&A event, which will also feature two other leading lights in the field – corporate and commercial lawyer Rod Hutchison, a partner in the Aberdeen office of law firm Ledingham Chalmers, and Nick Dalgarno, managing director of niche finance specialist Simmons Energy, a division of Piper Sandler.

Mr Steele said: “I’ll be talking about how the challenges of the last year have forced businesses to think and operate differently and how that’s now featuring in future strategies.

“Whether it be business owners or leaders of large companies, we are seeing the desire to grow and develop back on the agenda. Partly as a result of the energy transition, we are also frequently seeing businesses looking to pivot into new sectors and diversify.

“As a result of these factors we are confident that M&A transactions will provide a platform for delivering the future strategies of a wide number of businesses in 2021.”

A bumper audience is expected for the event, with the trio of experts giving presentations and taking questions.

It takes place the same day as The P&J publishes its annual M&A supplement.

To register for the Business Breakfast for free go to pandjbreakfast.co.uk