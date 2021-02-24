Scotland’s most remote pub can be yours for £425,000-plus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s most remote pub is up for sale at offers over £425,000.

Baird Lumsden, the rural property arm of chartered surveyor DM Hall, hopes The Old Forge, at Inverie on the Knoydart peninsula, will attract lots of interest because of its “atmospheric and remote rural location”.

Inverie, north of Mallaig in the West Highlands, is accessible either by an 18-mile hike from Glenfinnan, a regular boat service from Mallaig or a helicopter. There is a registered helipad next to the pub.

The Old Forge currently operates as a restaurant and bar, with capacity for 65 diners.

According to DM Hall, it has established a successful reputation for its seasonal and local produce from the sea and land.

This is truly a hidden gem.” Jennifer Campbell, Baird Lumsden

Built in 1880, the pub is a traditional white-washed, single-story, cottage-style property with a slate roof.

For decades, it has been the holy grail of the UK outdoors leisure community, with the Guinness Book of World Records declaring it “the most remote pub on mainland Britain”.

The restaurant has been improved in recent times with the addition of a sunroom overlooking the bay.

Inverie’s pier has also been significantly upgraded in recent years. Moorings chains and shackles were renewed in April 2020.

An attached cottage – comprising a living room/bedroom and en-suite bathroom – provides “useful accommodation”, DM Hall said.

‘Wild beauty’

And describing Knoydart, which covers about 80 square miles and is home to 120 residents, the firm said the area “has a wild beauty that holds a fascination for walkers and climbers alike, and helps to isolate the area from the outside world”.

Most of Knoydart has been owned by the Knoydart Foundation since 1999 and Inverie is the main settlement on the peninsula, boasting a nursery, primary school, library, post office, shop, pottery and tearoom. Secondary schooling is available in Mallaig.

Jennifer Campbell, of Baird Lumsden, said: “This is truly a hidden gem, a rare opportunity to acquire an historic property in the untouched Knoydart wilderness.

“With its panoramic views and plethora of wildlife, this is an ideal setting for the outdoor enthusiast with fabulous walks and water sports to be enjoyed from the property.”