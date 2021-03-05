Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hundreds of human resources professionals from across the north-east turned to their screens last night for the prestigious cHeRries Awards.

The best and brightest from across the HR, training and recruitment sectors were celebrated for their efforts in stepping up their game during the coronavirus crisis.

Initially due to be held at a glitzy ceremony within P&J Live, the 2020 cHeRries moved online this year to raise spirits and ensure people received the recognition they deserved.

The prizes, in association with Mattioli Woods, were presented by well-loved comedian Fred MacAuley.

A total of eight winners were announced, with a further three nominees also receiving special commendations.

Rising Star Award

sponsored by Robert Gordon University Aberdeen Business School

The evening kicked off with a new category – the Rising Star Award – for individuals who have demonstrated their commitment to developing a career within HR management.

It was presented to Jordan Noble from Joseph Robertson (Aberdeen), while Joann Almedia from Dundee University Students’ Association was highly commended.

Professor Elizabeth Gammie, head of award sponsor Robert Gordon University Aberdeen Business School, said: “The quality of the finalists in the rising star category was so impressive that not only did we have a winner but we also had a highly commended.

“Congratulations to Joann Almeida of the Dundee University Students’ Association who received the highly commended award and special congratulations to Jordan Noble of Joseph Robertson (Aberdeen) Limited who is the winner of the Rising Star.”

Fantastic HR Advisor

sponsored by CNOOC International

Catriona Milne from Wood took home the Fantastic HR Advisor cHeRry.

The award was sponsored by CNOOC International and its general manager of human resources, Carol Munro, said: “Although we were unable to celebrate in person this year, the virtual ceremony was a great success.

“Congratulations to Catriona Milne for winning the award!”

Excellent HR Manager

Sponsored by activpayroll

The Excellent HR Manager prize, sponsored by activpayroll, was awarded to Tracey Riley from Carnoustie Golf Links.

Activpayroll chief executive, Alison Sellar, said: “Congratulations to all the winners, very well deserved and everyone should be immensely proud.

“Activpayroll was delighted to support the awards again this year and celebrate the exceptional work being done in the HR community!”

Tremendous Learning and Development

Sponsored by Orion Group

CNOOC International took home the Tremendous Learning And Development cHeRry.

Steven Greig, regional director for sponsor Orion Group, said: “This year has been a particularly difficult year to launch and implement effective and sustainable learning and development programmes across organisations as teams and individuals have been working remotely.

“It is a remarkable achievement that the HR team at CNOOC International have managed to achieve during challenging times.

“This achievement is testament to the innovative thinking that modern day organisations can adopt to leverage ‘learning and development’ in order to improve performance.”

Exceptional Wellbeing in the Workplace

Sponsored by Lindsay & Lang

Bilfinger Salamis UK won the cHeRry for Exceptional Wellbeing In The Workplace, sponsored by Lindsay & Lang, while Sodexo was highly commended.

Lindsay & Lang director Louise Jenkins-Lang said: “Congratulations to all the team at Bilfinger Salamis UK, winners of The cHeRries Awards category Exceptional Wellbeing in the Workplace.”

Terrific Team of the Year

Sponsored by CIPD

Caledonia Housing Association was named Terrific Team Of The Year.

Lee Ann Panglea, head of award sponsor CIPD Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “Many congratulations to Caledonia Housing Association, who are very worthy winners of the Terrific Team of the Year award.

“Their entry clearly demonstrated the instrumental role they played in driving through major organisational and cultural change, while continuing to keep the workforce engaged in maintaining a high level of service delivery to its wide and diverse client base.

“Congratulations to the whole team.”

Exemplary Employer of Choice

Sponsored by University of Aberdeen Business School

MHA Henderson Loggie was presented with the Exemplary Employer of Choice award, and Entier was highly commended in the category.

It was sponsored by University of Aberdeen Business School.

Prof Norman Hutchison, director of external engagement, said: “I would like to congratulate MHA Henderson Loggie on winning this category.

“Given the challenges that businesses have faced over the last 12 months, to be recognised for putting your employees at the heart of your business is a great accolade.

“Excellent communication with colleagues and a focus on personal and professional development has created a supportive atmosphere which is well embedded in the culture of the business.”

The Top cHeRry Award

Sponsored by Mattioli Woods

© Supplied by DC Thomson Events

Roger Hunt, chief of business services at AGS Airports, which operates Aberdeen Airport, won the Top cHeRry Award, sponsored by Mattioli Woods.

He joined the organisation as head of HR in 2011 and, last year, was named the airport’s interim managing director pending an executive reshuffle.

Wendy Atkinson, business development manager at Mattioli Woods, said: “The cHeRries Awards has always been close to our hearts and everyone at Mattioli Woods is proud to be associated with such deserving winners.

“Congratulations to you all.”